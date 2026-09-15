Rapido fined Rs 10 lakh for prompting users to pay more before ride confirmation

The ride-hailing platform, Rapido, has been imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh for misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and use of dark patterns that allegedly prompted riders to pay more before their rides were confirmed.

The action followed a sector-wide examination of cab and bike-taxi aggregator platforms over practices related to advance tipping and dynamic pricing, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

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During its examination, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) found that Rapido displayed prompts such as “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride” and “Captains aren’t accepting at Rs 60. Try adding +10, +20, +30” while a rider’s booking was still being processed.

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The watchdog pointed out that the slider allowed more room for increasing the fare than reducing it.

According to the regulator, Rapido first quoted a fare and, after the rider booked at that price, prompted them to pay an additional amount on the ground that drivers were not accepting the original fare.

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CCPA classified the practice as “Confirm Shaming”, a dark pattern covered under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023.

The authority said the prompts could create a sense of urgency and make consumers feel that they might lose the ride if they did not agree to pay more.

It found that the pricing slider used different colours depending on the amount selected. According to the regulator, increasing the price showed a green message saying there was a “higher chance of getting a ride”. Lowering the amount, on the other hand, triggered a red or orange warning.

CCPA said the practice created a false impression that a rider’s chances of getting a ride depended on paying more, particularly at a stage when the consumer had already committed to the booking.

“The fare shown at the time of booking already takes into account factors such as distance, time, traffic and tolls, as well as the amount payable to the driver. We, therefore, found no justification for subsequently suggesting that riders pay an additional amount for the same ride before it had commenced,” the ministry said.

A tip, the regulator observed, is ordinarily a voluntary payment made after a service has been provided and should not be presented as a condition for the service.

The authority also referred to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which require tipping features to be made available only after completion of a ride and not during booking or the ride.

The regulator further noted that Rapido had not submitted data showing that offering an additional amount actually increased the chances of getting a ride.

It consequently held the claim that a higher price meant a higher chance of getting a ride to be unsubstantiated and misleading.

CCPA had earlier issued notices to Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri, directing them to comply with the 2023 dark-pattern guidelines and submit self-declarations on compliance. CCPA’s examination of Uber and Ola is still underway.

Consumers can register complaints related to misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices or dark patterns with the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.