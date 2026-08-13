Rapido gets 5-year licence for cab services in Karnataka, valid till August 2031

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): Rapido has received a five-year licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority for its cab services in the state, valid until August 2031, giving the mobility platform a longer-term regulatory framework for its operations in its home market.

Advertisement

Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido, said the licence has been issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016.

Advertisement

The company said the licence will provide greater continuity to its captains and commuters while allowing it to expand its cab services within the state's regulatory framework.

Advertisement

Rapido currently operates across 21 cities in Karnataka, supporting more than 3.14 lakh captains and over 2.04 crore registered customers, according to the company. More than 69 lakh customers in the state have taken cab rides through the platform.

The company said the licence will strengthen its ability to support Karnataka's urban transport ecosystem, with a focus on safe, reliable and technology-enabled mobility.

Advertisement

Rapido said it has also been made part of the Urban Mobility Mission announced by the Karnataka government, through which it will work with the state on priorities including commuter access, urban travel, technology integration, safety and service reliability.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido, said the licence would allow the company to strengthen its cab offering while continuing to work with the Karnataka government and Transport Department.

"Karnataka is our home state and one of our most important markets," Guntupalli said, adding that the company aims to operate in full compliance with the state framework.

He said clear and predictable regulation benefits commuters, captains, platforms and the government, while Rapido's priority would remain safety, service reliability and earning opportunities for captains.

Rapido said its presence spans major and emerging mobility centres including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)