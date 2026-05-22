Rapido Signs MoU with MahaIT to Strengthen Captain Verification and Digital Citizen Outreach Across Maharashtra

• Collaboration to focus on citizen awareness, digital inclusion, captain verification and last-mile dissemination of government digital initiatives • Rapido captains to be enabled as grassroots digital information ambassadors across the state Mumbai, 22 May 2026: Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido), India's largest and most affordable one-stop mobility platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT), the Government of Maharashtra's nodal agency for digital governance and ICT initiatives, to explore collaboration opportunities aimed at strengthening citizen awareness, digital inclusion, and trusted digital mobility ecosystems across Maharashtra.

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The collaboration seeks to leverage Rapido's technology platform and extensive captain network to support awareness and adoption of citizen-centric digital governance initiatives such as Aaple Sarkar, MahaID, MahaSaarthi and other MahaIT-led public service platforms.

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Commenting on the MoU, spokesperson, Subhash Shelake, MahaIT, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Rapido to explore how technology platforms and large on-ground mobility networks can support Maharashtra's larger digital governance and citizen outreach objectives. An important aspect of the MoU includes digitally verifiable onboarding and background verification process including, integration with MahaID, for Rapido Captains to ensure trust, transparency, and passenger safety in the state.

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We also see strong potential in enabling Rapido Captains to act as grassroots digital information ambassadors helping drive greater awareness and adoption of public digital services among citizens across Maharashtra." Commenting on the collaboration, Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder, Rapido, said: "At Rapido, we have always believed that mobility platforms can play a larger role in enabling trust, safety and citizen awareness at scale. Through this collaboration with MahaIT, we aim to leverage our digital ecosystem and extensive captain network to support public digital initiatives while continuing to strengthen safer and more trusted mobility experiences for citizens across Maharashtra." Under the proposed framework, Rapido will support dissemination of government-approved awareness messaging through designated in-app communication formats including banners, notifications and informational messaging integrated across user and captain touchpoints in Maharashtra. The initiative aims to strengthen last-mile communication and improve awareness of key public digital services among citizens.

As part of the broader framework, the two organisations will also explore the conceptualisation of a MAHA-Rapido Fellowship Programme focused on supporting digital inclusion and capacity-building initiatives across Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets in Maharashtra.

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