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Home / Business / Rapidus and HCLTech announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies

Rapidus and HCLTech announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies

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PTI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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TOKYO and NOIDA, India, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, and Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese company developing and manufacturing advanced logic semiconductors, today officially inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India dedicated to supporting Rapidus' evolving semiconductor engineering requirements.

The centers, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, will leverage HCLTech's global leadership in core engineering to offer Rapidus a range of semiconductor engineering capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimization and layout design.

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HCLTech will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving talent requirements in Japan.

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"Building a strong engineering ecosystem is essential as Rapidus advances our mission to establish next-generation semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Japan," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation. "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan. We look forward to working together to develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support our long-term objectives."

"Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech. "This partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus' next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation."

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About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 230,000 people across 60+ countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTech

Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa - nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Rapidus Corporation

contact@rapidus.co.jp

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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