Rareism (from The House of Rare) x Shibani Akhtar explore the many Expressions of Modern Femininity

The collaboration brings Rareism’s contemporary design language into focus, showcasing its breadth across women’s westernwear, from everyday dressing and modern workwear to occasion-led styles.

Website: https://rareism.com/pages/rareism-shibani Advertisement

Advertisement

October 2026:Rareism, the contemporary womenswear label from The House of Rare, brings Shibani Akhtar into its Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign in a collaboration that places personal style at the centre of the conversation. Moving beyond the idea of a singular fashion identity, the campaign explores the many ways a woman can dress, feel and express herself - sometimes understated, sometimes unapologetically expressive, always on her own terms.

For Shibani, who comes with a multi-faceted career, the appeal of fashion lies in its capacity for transformation without the loss of individuality. That sensibility finds a natural counterpart in Rareism’s AW26 collection, which moves between fluid femininity and sharper structure, painterly prints and restrained palettes, everyday separates and occasion-led dressing. The collaboration is less about a prescribed aesthetic than the possibilities that emerge when a distinct personal style meets an intentional design point of view.

Advertisement

“Fashion, for me, has never been about staying within one definition of who you are. I like the freedom to move between moods and experiment with how I present myself. That is what made this collaboration with Rareism interesting. The collection offers different expressions of style without making them feel like different versions of someone else. I could bring my own personality to each look, and that made the campaign feel personal,”says Shibani Akhtar.

A wardrobe of contrasts

Rareism’s AW26 collection is built around the interplay of softness and structure, print and texture, restraint and expression. Rather than following a single visual direction, the season brings together distinct design stories that offer different interpretations of contemporary dressing.

Serene Bloom, the first story, works with fluid chiffons, satins and modals, set against warm browns, rust and deep olive. Abstract painterly prints and subtle golden trims lend the story a quiet richness. Painter’s Autumn takes a more assertive approach, bringing oversized florals in ash pink, deep purple and rust into focus, alongside orange ombré prints across dresses, muslin shirts, pleated skirts and separates.

The second drop Blush & Bark finds its expression in lightweight satin tops, coordinated separates and a muted winter palette. The Quiet Bloom, the third drop, moves towards a more structured femininity through midi dresses, jacquard co-ords, voluminous blouses and plaid sets, with tailored tops, trousers, crop jackets and skirts offering a contemporary workwear vocabulary.

The season extends into Guild, Party and Festive edits, alongside dedicated flat-knit and outerwear offerings. Satin moves beyond dresses and skirts into blazers, trousers and waistcoats, while elevated knits, pointelle tops, embellished tees and coordinated winter sets extend the collection across every day, evening and occasion dressing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Akshika Poddar, Co-Founder, The House of Rare, says, “We have never wanted Rareism to tell women how they should dress. Our interest lies in creating clothes that give them something to respond to - a silhouette, a print, a detail that feels distinctly their own. With this collection, we wanted to bring together contrasting expressions of femininity without making one more desirable than the other. Shibani brought a natural character to that idea, which made her the right person to front this campaign.”

With Shibani at the centre of its AW26 campaign, Rareism presents a contemporary wardrobe that embraces contrast as an essential part of personal style. The collection moves across silhouettes, textures and occasions, leaving space for the woman wearing it to make the final statement.

Available at: The House of Rare stores nationwide, on the website and app

About The House of Rare

Established in 2014 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar – Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar – Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlets, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare’Z, a footwear line that carries forward the brand’s contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship and everyday versatility.

In 2025, The House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India’s creative spirit through culture, music, food, art and storytelling, spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

Website Link - https://thehouseofrare.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)