Rare’Z by The House of Rare introduces Montare, bringing a sharper edge to everyday sneaker dressing for men and women

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: The line between formal footwear and sneakers has become increasingly fluid. Montare, the latest collection from Rare’Z by The House of Rare, takes its cue from this shift, bringing a more tailored sensibility to a category largely defined by casual dressing. Built around flat soles, clean proportions and supple leather, the collection makes a case for the sneaker as an alternative to conventional formal footwear, without losing the ease that makes it an everyday staple.

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The proposition extends beyond appearance. Soft leather moulds to the foot for a close, GLOVE-LIKE fit, while its breathable construction supports all-day wear. Elastic laces and flexible collars provide a secure hold while allowing for easy SLIP-ON functionality. The focus is on the interplay of material, fit and silhouette, with each element serving a clear purpose in the design.

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The key motif, drawn from Montare’s logo, adds a distinctive signature to the collection. More than a design detail, it reflects the idea behind Montare - a higher standard defined by the little things that set a product apart.

The collection comprises four variants: K and K7 for men, and Q and Q7 for women.

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The K and Q are defined by flatter toe shapes and streamlined profiles, with stylised R panels providing a visual signature. The K7 and Q7 offer a softer counterpoint, with rounded toes and gathered elastic collars. Select variants feature subtle debossed branding and metal lining trim, while the Q and Q7 come with two lace options, including printed laces. A palette spanning muted neutrals, earthy tones and more expressive shades allows the detailing and shape to take precedence.

For Mr. Manish Poddar, Founder & Creative Director, The House of Rare & Rare’Z, the thinking behind Montare centres on the elements that determine how footwear performs and presents itself.

“Good design is as much about what you choose to leave out as what you choose to put in. With Montare, the intention was to find the right balance in proportion, to give each silhouette its own character without overworking it. I’m particularly interested in how a small shift in shape or a detail that might seem incidental can change the entire personality of a shoe. That is where the design comes alive - when every decision feels deliberate, but the end result feels instinctive.”

With Montare, Rare’Z builds on the evolving role of the sneaker in everyday dressing, where distinctions between casual and formal are increasingly shaped by design rather than convention.

About The House of Rare

Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar – Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar – Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand’s contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India’s creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

Website Link - https://thehouseofrare.com/pages/thor-montare

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