Rare’Z from The House of Rare introduces DUST - a sneaker designed to collect a life of its own

DUST brings together archival-inspired detailing and a story that traces back to 2014.

Priced at ₹7,499/-

Advertisement

Available at: Available across stores nationwide, on the website, and the app

Advertisement

October 2026: Some things become more interesting with age. The marks, the movement, the places they have been - they become part of the story. DUST, the latest sneaker from Rare’Z, the premium footwear label from The House of Rare, is built around exactly that idea.

Drawing from the visual language of sporting culture, DUST looks at sport through a distinctly fashion-led lens. Rather than recreate the past, it takes the silhouettes, attitude and character of sporting icons and reworks them for the contemporary wardrobe.

Advertisement

The name DUST comes from what happens when something has lived a little. An old football shoe, a well-worn trainer, a favourite pair that has travelled everywhere with you - the wear becomes part of its identity. DUST embraces that sense of evolution, with the belief that a sneaker does not have to remain pristine to become more valuable. Some characters are designed. The rest is earned.

There is another layer of history built into the sneaker. The House of Rare began in 2014, and DUST carries that year as a quiet signature throughout the design - a reference to where the house began, while looking firmly towards where it is going next.

That idea of movement and sporting legacy is further brought to life through The House of Rare’s first collaboration with a sportsperson, mountaineer Arjun Vajpai. The youngest person to climb Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, a Guinness World Record holder, the first Indian to summit eight 8,000-metre peaks and author of On Top of the World, Arjun brings a sporting journey defined by endurance, ambition and the instinct to keep going. DUST and Arjun represent different expressions of the same idea - a respect for what came before, and the desire to go beyond it.

Every layer has a story

The design of DUST begins with the archive, but doesn't stay there. The sneaker brings together three distinct leather finishes - cracked, milled and smooth, within a single silhouette, creating contrast, depth and the layered character of an old favourite.

The details continue the story. A Japanese-print lining adds an unexpected interior detail, while the sole references 2014 and a Rare’Z medal serves as a considered signature. The collection unfolds across two expressions - a contrast-toe leather sneaker and a retro-racer silhouette - each interpreting sporting heritage through a contemporary fashion lens.

For Mr. Manish Poddar, Founder & Creative Director, The House of Rare & Rare’Z, DUST was an opportunity to approach sport through the language of design.

“We wanted DUST to have a sense of familiarity without feeling nostalgic for the sake of it. There is something very appealing about sporting footwear that has been lived in — it develops an attitude of its own. We brought that feeling into a contemporary Rare’Z silhouette, with the details and materials working together to give it that same sense of character.”

Designed for those who see sneakers as an extension of personal style, DUST brings together sport, nostalgia and design without feeling bound to any one of them. It is made for everyday life - for movement, repetition and the inevitable marks that come with wearing something often.

DUST is available in six colourways - Dark Navy, Black, Dusky Purple, Green, Sky Blue and White - in India/UK sizes 6–11 (EU 40–45).

Love it. Age it. Go beyond.

About The House of Rare

Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar – Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar – Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over ​1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged ​04-14, and Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand’s contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India’s creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

Website Link - https://thehouseofrare.com/collections/rarez-dust

For media inquiries, please contact:

Apostrophe Communications

Sapna Gaur | sapna@apostrophecommunications.com | +91 99584 43522

Rishya Tiwari | rishya@apostrophecommunications.com | +91 98103 49396

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)