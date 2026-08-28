New Delhi, 27 August 2026: RASA Group, a new-age diversified conglomerate founded by Rahul Agarwal, has announced the launch of NEXT UNICORN – Season 1, a founder-growth platform designed to identify promising entrepreneurs and support them with the guidance, mentorship, global exposure and ecosystem needed to sustain, scale and grow their businesses.

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The platform will invite 5,000–6,000 startups and entrepreneurs from across India, narrowing down to a Top 30, then six finalists who will travel to China with Rahul Agarwal for a curated business immersion at the Canton Fair, one of the world's largest trade exhibitions. Applications are open from 17 August to 10 September 2026, with the Top 30 expected to be announced on 15 September. The shortlisted founders will participate in a two-day Founder Experience in New Delhi on 25–26 September, where they will present their businesses, entrepreneurial journeys, ambitions and growth potential.

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The journey will follow the path: 5,000–6,000 Applications → Top 30 Founders → Two-Day Delhi Founder Experience → Top 6 → Canton Fair, China → Potential Investment & Strategic Support.

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A key differentiator of NEXT UNICORN is the opportunity for the Top 6 founders to travel to China with Rahul Agarwal, Founder, RASA Group, and attend the Canton Fair. The experience will be facilitated by RASA at zero cost to the selected founders. The China immersion is designed to give entrepreneurs first-hand exposure to international markets, global business trends, sourcing opportunities and a wider business ecosystem, helping them understand how they can take their businesses to the next level.

Following the China experience, the selected businesses will also be evaluated for their scalability and growth potential. The Top 6 founders will become eligible for a potential investment opportunity of up to ₹10 crore from RASA Group, alongside strategic expertise, business guidance and execution support.

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Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal, Founder & CEO, RASA Group said, “Having built businesses myself, I know that starting up is often the easiest part. The real test comes after that, when you have to make the right decisions on product, people, capital, distribution and, eventually, scale. You can learn many of these lessons the hard way, but the right guidance can help you get there faster. With NEXT UNICORN, I want to bring that experience to founders who are already in the game, give them access to perspectives and opportunities they may not otherwise have, take them into markets they may not have seen, and potentially back the businesses where we see the ability and ambition to build something much larger.”

Unlike platforms focused primarily on business ideas, NEXT UNICORN is designed for founders who are already building. The programme brings together mentorship, business evaluation, global exposure, potential capital and execution support in one founder-growth journey. The two-day Delhi experience will also form the core filmed component of the IP, documenting the businesses and entrepreneurial journeys of the participating founders.

About RASA Group

RASA Group: RASA Group is a new-age diversified conglomerate founded by Rahul Agarwal, the former founder of Organic Harvest. Built on the pillars of Innovation at Heart, Quality as a Signature, and Sustainability as a Standard, RASA Group creates and scales high-impact ventures across multiple high-growth sectors. The Group currently operates four strategic verticals: Jee Bhar Ke (culinary experiences and packaged foods), Avani Infratech (sustainable real estate and commercial developments), Sarvagun (holistic healthcare and modern Ayurveda centres), and Friday Night Cars (curated luxury automobiles). With a vision to build category-defining brands that combine innovation, operational excellence and sustainability, RASA Group aims to establish a strong pan-India presence over the next 3–5 years and is targeting a group or sub-brand listing within the next 2–3 years.

https://rasagroup.in/

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