Rasayanam’s Plant-Based Vitamin B12: A Vegan-Friendly Answer to India’s B12 Gap

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI):Vitamin B12 has long been considered an animal-food-only nutrient, which is exactly why deficiency is so widespread in India, with some studies suggesting up to 78% of Indian adults may not be getting enough B12 from food alone. Fatigue, brain fog, low focus, and tingling or numbness in the hands and feet are among the everyday signs of inadequate B12 status. When B12 levels are supported, people often notice better energy, sharper focus and improved overall wellbeing.

Addressing this everyday nutritional gap, Rasayanam’s Plant-Based Vitamin B12 offers a vegan-friendly way to supplement this essential nutrient without relying on animal-derived sources. Produced entirely through controlled microbial fermentation using the Ensifer species, the B12 is grown using a maize-derived fermentation medium, then purified and processed into a clean, vegan-friendly supplement.

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The formulation uses cyanocobalamin, one of the most extensively studied forms of Vitamin B12 and a widely used form in supplementation. It is also known for its greater stability compared with more light- and heat-sensitive forms such as methylcobalamin, helping maintain consistency through manufacturing and storage.

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Each capsule provides 2.2 mcg of Vitamin B12, equivalent to 100% of the recommended daily allowance, along with a blend of seven superfoods: Amla, Moringa, Wheatgrass, Spinach, Raspberry, Alfalfa and Beetroot. Together, these ingredients add a broader range of plant-based nutritional support to the formulation.

“Vitamin B12 supplementation should not feel complicated or confusing,” said Ayush Aggarwal, Founder, Rasayanam. “We wanted to create a simple, plant-based option backed by science, while being transparent about its source, form and formulation.”

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With its Plant-Based Vitamin B12, Rasayanam continues its approach of making everyday nutrition more transparent, accessible and easy to understand.

Rasayanam creates science-backed supplements for everyday wellbeing, using clinically researched ingredients at effective dosages and third-party lab testing for quality and safety. The aim is simple: help customers know exactly what they are taking, stay consistent and experience meaningful results over time. True to its transparency-first philosophy, Rasayanam avoids unnecessary additives and uses only what is needed, with excipients clearly disclosed so customers can make informed choices about what they put in their bodies.

Rasayanam Towards a Better You. (ANI)

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