Rashmi Aarya Makes Soulful Singing Debut with 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara', A Heartfelt Tribute to Lord Shiva and Her Late Mother

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Multifaceted entrepreneur Rashmi Aarya has marked a significant new milestone in her journey with the release of her debut devotional single, 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara'. Presented by Aarya Moving Images and released on T-Series ahead of the sacred month of Shravan, the song is much more than a musical debut, it is a deeply emotional tribute to her late mother, award-winning singer Baby Sadhna, and a heartfelt offering to Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Song was unveiled by Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya

The launch saw the presence of Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Anup Jalota, Upasana Singh, Manjot Singh, Neha Mahajan, Adhvik Mahajan, Toshi Sabri, Sharib Sabri, Heena Parmar, Mohit Dagga, Kumaar, Naresh Sharma, Jasbir Jassi, Basant R. Rasiwasia, Shweta Pandit, Jyotica Tangri, Yogesh Lakhani, Kashish Khan, Myra Serin, Chandana Sharma, Balraj Singh, Tushar Gupta, Shivika Diwan, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Imran Nazir Khan, Siddharth Sibal & Many More.

Advertisement

While Rashmi Aarya is widely known for her successful entrepreneurial ventures spanning real estate, fashion designing and business, 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara' introduces audiences to a completely new facet of her personality. For the first time, Rashmi lends her voice to a song and also features in its music video, making the project an intensely personal expression of faith, love and devotion.

Rashmi's inspiration to embrace singing comes from her late mother, Baby Sadhna, while the inspiration behind choosing 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara' as her debut stemmed from her lifelong devotion to Lord Shiva. For Rashmi, there could have been no more meaningful beginning than offering her very first song at the feet of Mahadev.

Baby Sadhna was an award-winning and trained singer whose voice touched countless hearts and whose love for music filled every corner of their home. Growing up, Rashmi admired her mother's talent but never imagined that the same gift quietly lived within her. After her mother's passing, she believed music had left with her.

Years later, Rashmi discovered that her mother's voice had never truly faded, it had continued to live within her. What she inherited was far more than the ability to sing. She inherited her mother's passion, devotion and emotions, making 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara' not just a devotional song, but an intimate conversation between a daughter, her mother and the divine. Through this debut, Rashmi honours a bond that time could never erase, proving that love, music and blessings continue to live on long after someone is gone.

Although life eventually led Rashmi towards entrepreneurship, destiny had another plan. It was Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, co-producer of the song and a close family friend, who introduced her to music composer, lyricist and director Guru M. Sharrma. Recognising the sincerity and devotion in Rashmi's voice, Guru M. Sharrma encouraged and motivated her to embrace singing. His unwavering belief inspired Rashmi to finally step into the recording studio and record what has now become her debut devotional release.

Speaking about the song, Rashmi Aarya shared:

"This song is not just my debut, it is a blessing that has found me through my mother and Mahadev. After my mother passed away, I truly believed that music had left with her. I never imagined that the same gift was quietly living within me all along. Today, when I hear my own voice in this song, I feel as though a part of my mother is singing with me. Every note carries her blessings, her love and the values she instilled in me. I will always be grateful to Gurpreet Kaur Chadha ji for introducing me to Guru M. Sharrma. Gurpreet ji is a very close family friend and she along with Guru ji encouraged and pushed me to sing this song. Guru ji saw a singer within me long before I could see it myself. He kept encouraging me and motivated me continuously to record a song until I finally gathered the courage to do it. I am deeply grateful to both of them because they helped me recognise who I truly am and discover a part of myself that I never knew existed. When the idea of recording a song came up, I knew instantly that my first song had to be dedicated to Lord Shiva. I have always been a Shiv bhakt and there could be no better beginning than offering my voice at the feet of Mahadev. I practised the song continuously for three days in my car before stepping into the studio on the fourth day to record it. I was nervous, emotional and excited all at once, but somewhere deep inside I felt my mother's blessings guiding me through every word. This journey has taught me that sometimes God reveals talents within us when the time is right. 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara' is my prayer, my gratitude and my tribute to my mother, to Mahadev and to everyone who has believed in me. I hope this song brings peace, positivity and devotion into the hearts of listeners and reminds them that faith has the power to guide us through every phase of life."

Adding to the song's spiritual essence, Rashmi chose to shoot the music video in the sacred city of Hrishikesh, believing that her very first offering to Lord Shiva deserved to be filmed amidst the divine energy of the holy Ganga and the spiritual aura of Mahadev's land. The breathtaking locations lend an authentic sense of devotion and serenity to every frame, making the visuals as soulful as the music itself.

With music and lyrics by Guru M. Sharrma, the song has been produced under Aarya Moving Images, produced by Vishal Ganatra, co-produced by Gurpreet Kaur Chadha and Dipesh Prasad, with costumes by Garima Prasad and styling by Roshni Kaur and song mixed and mastered by Pranil More.

Released on T-Series ahead of the auspicious month of Shravan, 'Shiv Shambhu Shankara' is more than just a devotional song, it is a daughter's tribute to her mother, a devotee's offering to Mahadev and a heartfelt reminder that faith, love and blessings never truly leave us; they simply reveal themselves when the time is right.

Watch the song here: https://youtu.be/GqEcA2vOInM?si=NS6Krei7oYwAdguX

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)