VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: The fourth season of the Rashtriya Cricket League (RCL) https://www.rclindia.com/ concluded successfully amid tremendous enthusiasm, with a huge gathering of spectators witnessing the exciting final. The tournament celebrated the spirit of cricket, sportsmanship, unity and social responsibility, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds for a common cause.

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The occasion was graced by Shri Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament. Their presence added significance to the concluding event and highlighted the importance of using popular platforms like cricket to promote social welfare.

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Founded by Mr Arvind Kumar, the Rashtriya Cricket League https://www.instagram.com/rclindia has emerged as a platform that connects the excitement of cricket with the larger humanitarian mission of Hunger Free Bharat https://www.hungerfreebharat.org/. Through its initiatives, RCL https://x.com/RCL_T10 seeks to spread awareness about food wastage, encourage responsible food practices and inspire collective efforts to ensure that food reaches those who need it most. With its guiding commitment of “Every 10 Runs, 100 Meals,” RCL https://www.linkedin.com/company/rashtriya-cricket-league/ aims to transform sporting achievements into meaningful social impact, making every run an opportunity to contribute towards a hunger-free India.

The Final

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The Season 4 final witnessed an impressive performance by Sewa Warriors, represented by Delhi Police, who emerged as champions after defeating Prasad Panthers, represented by CCI. Sewa Warriors delivered a commanding batting performance, scoring 178 runs for the loss of two wickets. In response, Prasad Panthers were bowled out for 102 runs, giving Sewa Warriors a convincing victory.

The final showcased the competitive spirit, determination and teamwork that define the Rashtriya Cricket League. Prasad Panthers demonstrated their own competitive spirit by reaching the final. The tournament celebrated not only the champions but also the dedication, discipline and sportsmanship of every participating team. The participation of Delhi Police and CCI further highlighted how cricket can bring together institutions and individuals through their shared passion for the game.

The enthusiastic response of the spectators reflected the growing appeal of the league and its ability to bring people together through cricket and a shared commitment to social welfare.

Appreciation from the Hon’ble Speaker

Shri Om Birla appreciated the Hunger Free Bharat https://www.instagram.com/hungerfreebharat_/ initiative envisioned by Mr Arvind Kumar and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the mission. He appreciated the vision of using cricket as a platform to spread awareness about food wastage and support the cause of feeding the needy. His encouragement provided further inspiration to the initiative, which seeks to bring people together for a larger humanitarian purpose.

The appreciation underlines the importance of public participation in addressing food wastage and encouraging a culture of compassion and responsibility.

11,11,111 Meals for Hunger Free Bharat

One of the most significant highlights of RCL Season 4 was the announcement of 11,11,111 meals for the Hunger Free Bharat mission. This commitment reflects the league’s determination to turn sporting achievements into meaningful social impact. The announcement sent a powerful message of compassion and collective responsibility, underlining the need to ensure that food is not wasted when millions of people need access to meals.

By connecting cricket with hunger relief, RCL aims to inspire individuals, institutions, businesses and communities to become active participants in the movement towards a hunger-free nation.

Inaugural Charity Match

A special highlight of the Rashtriya Cricket League was its inaugural charity match, which brought together revered spiritual leaders and celebrated film personalities on one platform for the mission of Hunger Free Bharat https://www.youtube.com/@HungerfreeBharat.

The match witnessed the participation of respected spiritual leaders under the captaincy of Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji, alongside prominent personalities including Shri Ravi Kishan, Member of Parliament; Shri Rakesh Bedi; Shri Vindu Dara Singh; Shri Aroon Bakshi and other celebrated artists and participants.

The unique gathering demonstrated that people from different walks of life can unite for a common humanitarian cause. By bringing spirituality, entertainment and sport together, RCL sought to amplify the message of reducing food wastage and providing meals to those in need. The charity match was not merely a sporting event; it was a powerful expression of collective commitment to humanity and the belief that every individual can contribute towards a more compassionate society.

Founder Arvind Kumar Thanks Sanatan Gurus and Superstar Participants

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the inaugural charity match, Mr Arvind Kumar, Founder of the Rashtriya Cricket League, thanked the revered Sanatan Gurus and celebrated film personalities who came forward to support the Hunger Free Bharat https://x.com/HungrFreeBharat mission. He expressed special gratitude to Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji and all the participating spiritual leaders.

Mr Arvind Kumar said:

“I feel truly blessed that revered Sanatan Gurus agreed to come together and play for the noble cause of Hunger Free Bharat under the captaincy of Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji. Their presence, blessings and support have given immense strength to our mission.

“I am equally grateful to Shri Ravi Kishan Ji, Shri Rakesh Bedi Ji, Shri Vindu Dara Singh Ji, Shri Aroon Bakshi Ji and all the other superstars who joined us for this special charity match. Their participation made the occasion memorable and helped us take the message of food conservation and hunger relief to a wider audience.

“Bringing spiritual leaders and celebrities together on one platform was a special moment for the Rashtriya Cricket League. It demonstrated that, beyond our different professions and backgrounds, we are united by our shared responsibility towards humanity.

“I sincerely thank every Guru Ji, every superstar, every participating team, our supporters and all those who contributed to making this initiative successful. Our objective is to ensure that cricket becomes a vehicle for positive change, that food wastage is reduced and that no one goes hungry.”

Speaking on the successful completion of Season 4, Mr Arvind Kumar emphasised the importance of connecting sporting events with a larger social purpose. He said:

“Rashtriya Cricket League was envisioned as more than a cricket tournament. It is a platform where the passion for cricket meets our responsibility to serve humanity. The successful completion of Season 4, witnessed by such a huge gathering, reflects the enthusiasm of the public and the growing support for our mission.

“The announcement of 11,11,111 meals for Hunger Free Bharat is an important step in our journey. Our motto, ‘Every 10 Runs, 100 Meals,’ gives every run a greater purpose and reminds us that sport can become a meaningful instrument of service.

“I congratulate Sewa Warriors, represented by Delhi Police, on winning the championship and commend Prasad Panthers, represented by CCI, for their performance. Every participating team has contributed to the spirit of unity, discipline and sportsmanship that defines RCL.

“I am deeply grateful to Shri Om Birla Ji, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, for appreciating our Hunger Free Bharat https://www.linkedin.com/company/hungerfreebharat initiative and conveying his best wishes. His encouragement strengthens our resolve to take this mission to more people.

“Our vision is to encourage responsible food practices, reduce wastage and build a society where food is respected and no one has to sleep hungry.”

Looking Ahead

The successful completion of Season 4 marks another important milestone for the Rashtriya Cricket League The league continues to promote the idea that cricket can serve as a bridge between different communities, professions and institutions. By combining healthy competition with messages of inclusion, teamwork, mutual respect and humanitarian responsibility, RCL aims to make sporting participation more meaningful. RCL also seeks to inspire individuals, institutions and the hospitality industry to take greater responsibility for preventing food wastage and supporting hunger-relief efforts.

As Sewa Warriors celebrated their championship and Season 4 drew to a close, the larger message of RCL remained at the heart of the occasion. Season 4 may have concluded on the cricket field but the mission continues beyond the boundary. The ultimate victory is not simply lifting a trophy; it is helping build a Hunger Free Bharat.

About the Rashtriya Cricket League

The Rashtriya Cricket League is a cricket-based social-impact initiative founded by Mr Arvind Kumar. The league uses the popularity of cricket to promote sportsmanship, inclusion, awareness about food wastage and support for hunger-relief efforts. Through its association with the Hunger Free Bharat mission and its commitment of “Every 10 Runs, 100 Meals,” RCL aims to bring people together around a shared purpose: reducing food wastage, encouraging responsible food practices and contributing towards a more compassionate and hunger-free India.

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