Rassense Becomes First Indian CFS Company to Cross 5,000+ Employees; On Track to Cross INR 600 Crore in Revenue

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27: Rassense Pvt Ltd., India's largest Indian-owned contract food services company, has crossed the 5,000+ employee milestone, becoming the first Indian contract food services (CFS) company to achieve this scale. Milestone comes as Rassense expands its Pan-India footprint with IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, and IIT Guwahati

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The milestone comes alongside the commissioning of operations at three of India's premier academic institutions: IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore, and IIT Guwahati, further strengthening Rassense's Pan-India presence and its growing position in the institutional food services sector.

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The three new mandates expand Rassense's footprint across the North, South and North-East and demonstrate its ability to mobilise and commence large-scale operations across diverse geographies in quick succession.

Today, Rassense serves over 350,000 meals every day across educational institutions, corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, and industrial locations. Its footprint now extends from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Maharashtra to Odisha and Assam, reflecting the growing scale of a homegrown Indian food services enterprise with national capabilities.

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Commenting on the milestone, Swarna Padmini Rajamani, Executive Board Member & Chief Business Officer, Rassense, said:

"Crossing 5,000 employees is a proud moment for us. Beyond the number are 5,000 people and families who are part of our journey to build an Indian company to serve Indian food to Indians at work and study across India. As India steps into its 80th year of Independence, this milestone has a special significance for us and reinforces our belief in what an Indian enterprise can achieve.

The commissioning of IIM Jammu, IIM Bangalore and IIT Guwahati in quick succession is another important step in this journey. It reflects the trust we have built with our clients, the strength of our people and our ability to execute consistently across diverse geographies. We remain bullish about expanding into newer regions and partnering with leading institutions and organisations as we build Rassense into a stronger Pan-India food services company."

She added, "For us, growth is not only about scale. It is about creating opportunities for more people, building strong local teams, and demonstrating that an Indian food services company can build best-in-class capabilities and serve communities across the country, from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, and from Maharashtra to the interiors of Odisha and Assam. That is what makes this milestone particularly meaningful to us."

Rassense continues to lead in its technology-led capabilities across food production, waste reduction, and supply-chain management. The company plans to continue expanding across India through marquee partnerships while retaining its focus on people, operational excellence and delivering high-quality dining experiences at scale.

For more information, please visit https://rassense.com/

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