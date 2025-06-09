DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Rate cut by RBI will boost 2-wheeler sales in FY 2026: CareEdge Ratings

Rate cut by RBI will boost 2-wheeler sales in FY 2026: CareEdge Ratings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): India's two-wheeler industry is poised to surpass pre-COVID-19 sales levels, with an anticipated volume growth of 8-9 per cent in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), fuelled by rate cut by Reserve Bank of India ( RBI), a substantial recovery in exports and robust domestic demand, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

Advertisement

"The cumulative 100 bps rate cut by the RBI since February 2025, with the recent 50 bps rate cut announced last week, is expected to enhance affordability and boost demand," said Madhusudhan Goswami, Assistant Director at CareEdge Ratings.

Over the past three fiscal years, the Indian two-wheeler industry has demonstrated healthy volume growth of 8 per cent in FY23, 10 per cent in FY24, and 11 per cent in FY25. The FY25 growth was particularly bolstered by a 21 per cent export recovery and a 9 per cent rise in domestic volumes.

Advertisement

However, domestic volumes saw a rise, supported by an uptick in rural demand and sustained urban demand.

Goswami added, "While domestic two-wheeler sales growth may moderate slightly due to a higher base, strong export momentum and rising EV adoption will help to sustain overall industry volume growth."

Advertisement

Key factors projected to drive demand include easing inflation, increased disposable income from a full income tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh per annum, and a more accommodating monetary policy, highlighted by the RBI's cumulative 100 basis points rate cut since February 2025. A favourable monsoon is also expected to further strengthen growth prospects.

The scooter segment has shown strong performance, recording double-digit sales growth for three consecutive years ending March 2025, with increases of 26 per cent in FY23, 13 per cent in FY24, and 17 per cent in FY25. Scooter sales are expected to remain healthy and outpace motorcycle sales growth in FY26.

However, Motocycles is the most consistent two-wheeler segment. In FY25, motorcycle volume grew by 9 per cent, while scooter sales grew by 17 per cent.

"This growth trend is expected to continue in FY26. Motorcycles remain popular due to their fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, while scooters have gained traction, especially among urban commuters," CareEdge said in a release. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts