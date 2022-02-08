Rate hike fears spook markets

Mumbai, February 7

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed 1,024 points to end below the 58,000-level on Monday as investors fretted over policy tightening by central banks amid elevated inflation. Unabated foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, traders said.

Declining for the third straight session, the Sensex plunged 1,023.63 points to finish at 57,621.19. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slumped 302.70 points to 17,213.60.

The Sensex has now shed 1,937.14 points in three sessions, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plunging by over Rs 5.82 lakh crore during the period. HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack in Monday’s session, tumbling 3.65%, followed by L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank and Wipro.

Only five counters managed to close in the green — PowerGrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, SBI and Ultratech Cement, climbing up to 1.88%. — PTI