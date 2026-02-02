Rathi Steel And Power Limited Begins 2026 with Record INR 77.45 Cr Sales

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 2: Rathi Steel And Power Limited (BSE -504903), One of the leading players in stainless steel long products and TMT bars, Rathi Steel And Power Limited has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales (from its Ghaziabad unit on a stand-alone basis) amounting to about ₹ 77.45 crore in January 2026, marking a strong start to the calendar year.

This strong performance was driven by robust demand across key end-user segments, including infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and general engineering. The sustained pickup in Construction activity, steady government-led infrastructure spending, and improving private capex sentiment have continued to support steel consumption in India. Industry trends indicate that domestic steel demand remains resilient, supported by urbanisation, housing requirements, and ongoing infrastructure development, positioning the sector for steady growth.

Sales figures previously achieved from Orissa unit (since sold) is not considered.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Mahesh Pareek, Managing Director of Rathi Steel AndPower Limited said, "We are happy to share that we have started the year 2026 on a positive note by posting our highest-ever sales of approx. ₹ 77.45 crore from the Ghaziabad unit. This achievement is attributable to our persistent efforts in ramping up production volumes.

Going forward, we will continue to sweat our assets, strive to further improve our performance, and remain focused on delivering premium quality products to our customers. We sincerely thank all our employees and stakeholders for their continued commitment and support."

