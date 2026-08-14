Rathi Steel And Power Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance; Revenue Grows 25% YoY To 194 Cr; PAT Rises 85% YoY

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New Delhi [India], August 14: Rathi Steel And Power Limited (BSE - 504903), one of the leading players in stainless steel long products and TMT bars, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

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Total Income of ₹193.67 Cr, YoY growth of 24.63%

EBITDA of ₹7.77 Cr, YoY growth of 24.83%

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EBITDA Margin of 4.01%

PAT of ₹3.48 Cr, YoY growth of 84.56%

PAT(%) of 1.80%, YoY growth of 58 Bps

EPS of ₹0.40, YoY growth of 81.82%

* EBIDTA includes other income, excludes extraordinary and exceptional items

* PAT includes other income, excludes extraordinary and exceptional items

Key Performance Highlights and Development

Strong Volume and Revenue Growth in Q1 FY27

Total sales volumes increased Rs 30% YoY to 28,372 MT, compared to 21,864 MT in Q1 FY26

Quarterly revenue exceeded ₹193 Cr, registering growth of over 24% YoY steel wire rods continue to support fuel efficiency and operational competitiveness

TMT Rebar Segment Drives Strong Volume Expansion

TMT rebar sales volumes more than doubled to 18,677 MT in Q1 FY27 from 8,295 MT in Q1 FY26

Higher TMT volumes strengthened the overall product mix and supported the Company's growth during the quarter.

Diversified Product Portfolio Supports Performance

Balanced presence across Stainless Steel products and MS TMT rebars supported volume and revenue growth

Continued market expansion enabled the Company to strengthen its reach across product segments and demand environments

Resilient Growth Amid a Challenging Operating Environment

Delivered healthy growth despite geopolitical uncertainties, volatile energy costs and fluctuating demand conditions

Product mix optimisation and market expansion helped mitigate elevated costs and softer demand across select sectors

Focused on Sustaining Growth and Operational Discipline

The Company remains focused on leveraging its diversified capabilities to capture emerging market opportunities

Continued emphasis on cost discipline, product mix optimisation and market reach expansion to support sustainable growth

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Mr. Udit Rathi, Promoter, Rathi Steel And Power Limited:

"We are pleased with our Q1 FY27 performance, underpinned by strong volume growth, an optimised product mix and continued expansion of our market reach. Total sales volumes grew approximately 30% YoY to 28,372 MT, while revenue exceeded ₹193 Cr, registering growth of over 24% YoY. The TMT rebar segment was a key growth driver, with volumes more than doubling to 18,677 MT.

Importantly, this growth was achieved against an operating environment characterised by softer steel realisations and continued volatility in energy and input costs. The ability to scale volumes in such an environment underscores the importance of our evolving product mix, wider market reach and disciplined execution. Recent moderation in certain raw-material prices provides a relatively more constructive cost backdrop, although geopolitical and energy-market volatility remain key variables.

As we progress through FY27, our focus remains firmly on scaling volumes, deepening market penetration, optimising our product mix and maintaining cost discipline. Our presence across Stainless Steel products and MS TMT rebars provides us with greater flexibility to navigate evolving market conditions while pursuing sustainable and profitable growth."

ABOUT RATHI STEEL AND POWER LIMITED

Rathi Steel And Power Limited (RSPL), headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel and mild steel long products. Established in 1971, the company carries forward the renowned Rathi legacy built over five decades of innovation, trust, and quality in steel manufacturing.

Operating a modern integrated facility spread across about 12.5 acres in the NCR region, RSPL has a steel melting capacity of about 85,000 tonnes per annum and a rolling capacity of 2,00,000 tonnes per annum. Its diverse product portfolio includes stainless steel billets, wire rods, and TMT bars. It is India's only stainless-steel wire rod manufacturer using direct billet charging technology, ensuring superior energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

In FY26, RSPL reported Total Income of ₹716.49 Cr, EBITDA of ₹28.90 Cr, and PAT of ₹12.87 Cr.

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