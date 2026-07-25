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Home / Business / Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Reports 20% Revenue Growth and 21% PAT Growth in Q1 FY27

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Reports 20% Revenue Growth and 21% PAT Growth in Q1 FY27

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. (RPEL) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported Total Revenue of Rs. 318 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs. 265 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at Rs. 36 crore with an EBITDA margin of 11.3%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) came in at Rs. 18.2 crore, reflecting a growth of 21% over Q1 FY26.

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The quarter was marked by strong operational execution and continued progress on the Company's long-term growth strategy. Ratnaveer strengthened its financial profile through an upgrade in its Infomerics (IVR) credit ratings, received regulatory approvals for its proposed Rights Issue, advanced the execution of its landmark Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) project, and was recognised nationally for excellence in engineering exports.

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Key Business Highlights

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- CCL project reaches approximately 60% completion, with commercial production on track for November 2026. Key machinery shipments are expected shortly.

- Received in-principle approval under the Gujarat Electronics Policy for the proposed Rs. 472.34 crore Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) Project, further strengthening the Company's expansion into advanced electronic materials.

- Infomerics Valuation and Rating Ltd. (IVR) upgraded the Company's long-term credit rating to IVR A-/Stable (revised from IVR BBB+/Positive) and the short-term rating to IVR A2+. The total rated bank facilities were also enhanced to Rs. 388.47 crore from Rs. 295.76 crore, reflecting improved operational performance, financial strength and execution capabilities.

- Received NSE & BSE in-principle approvals for the proposed Rights Issue of up to Rs. 330 crore, supporting future expansion and strategic growth initiatives.

- Honoured with the Star Performer - Large Enterprise Award at the 42nd EEPC India Export Awards for excellence in engineering exports.

- The Company believes the significant domestic supply-demand gap in Copper Clad Laminates presents a compelling import substitution opportunity, supporting long-term growth in India's electronics manufacturing sector.

The Company's Copper Clad Laminate project, being developed under the Central & State Government scheme, is expected to be India's first fully integrated high-volume CCL manufacturing facility. The project is strategically positioned to reduce India's dependence on imports while supporting the country's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vijay Sanghavi, Managing Director & CFO, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., said:

"We have begun FY27 on a positive note with continued momentum across our core business and encouraging progress on our strategic initiatives. The progress achieved on our Copper Clad Laminate project, together with the upgrade in our Infomerics credit ratings, regulatory approvals and industry recognition received during the quarter, reflects the strength of our business fundamentals. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth through operational excellence, strategic investments and innovation while contributing to India's evolving manufacturing ecosystem."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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