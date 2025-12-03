DT
Home / Business / Ratul Puri Announces Hindustan Power’s Power Supply Agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for the Supply of 130 MW of Electricity

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 3: Hindustan Power, one of India’s leading integrated energy companies led by Ratul Puri, has signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) through its subsidiary, MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd., for the supply of 130 MW of power from its Annupur plant. The agreement was executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. The Power Supply Agreement follows the Letter of Award issued by APDCL earlier this year and marks a key step in meeting the state’s increasing energy requirements. Hindustan Power has commenced the supply of power to Assam from October 2025, ensuring a stable and sustained power flow to support industrial and domestic demand.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, said: “We value the opportunity to partner with APDCL, which reflects our continued focus on supporting state utilities with a stable and efficient power supply. We are glad to contribute to Assam’s power requirements and its broader development priorities.” By initiating power supply to Assam, Hindustan Power strengthens its role in addressing India’s regional energy needs and supporting the country’s transition toward a more resilient and sustainable power ecosystem.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

