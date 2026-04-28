Ratul Puri led Hindustan Power Receives MoEF Clearance for Proposed 2×800 MW

Transitional Power Project in Madhya Pradesh Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power New Delhi, April 28, 2026: Hindustan Power, one of India’s leading integrated power producers, has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) for its proposed 2×800 MW transitional power project at Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh. The approval marks a significant milestone for the execution of the second phase for the company’s Anuppur power plant. Post this nod, the transitional energy power project will now proceed to the next stage, which includes detailed engineering and execution planning, subject to applicable approvals.

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Hindustan Power had commissioned the first phase of the project - aggregating to 1,200 MW - between 2015 and 2016. The project has since played an important role in boosting the region’s power infrastructure with long-term capacity creation.

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Ratul Puri, Chairman at Hindustan Power, while speaking about this development mentioned: "We are pleased to receive the necessary approval for the proposed 2x800MW project from MoEF. The Anuppur project represents a significant portion of our portfolio and we now aim for the timely and successful completion of Phase II that will significantly increase our overall capacity.” Ratul Puri added, “The ambitious Anuppur project reflects our commitment to support India’s power infrastructure and economic growth. Reliable transitional energy continues to play a critical role in ensuring stable supply, meeting rising demand and strengthening the country’s long-term energy security.” Ratul Puri emphasized, “As energy transition gains momentum, state of the art projects like the one in Anuppur, with utmost regard for environment safety, will play an important role in the overall energy mix. Such projects are also critical for maintaining grid stability to tackle any variability as the share of renewables steadily increases.” Hindustan Power entered India’s bustling thermal energy sector in 2008. The company developed a 1,200 MW (2x600 MW) coal-based plant in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, with both units commissioned in 2015 and 2016.

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About Hindustan Power: Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company has been an active contributor to India's energy transformation (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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