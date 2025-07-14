DT
Raveena Tandon Launches The Bravehearts by Author Ramachandran Srinivasan, Revealing Indian Army’s Most Inspiring Reformative Mission

PTI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Renowned actress and social activist Raveena Tandon launched The Bravehearts, a compelling non-fiction work authored by Ramachandran Srinivasan, along with Sanjay Kumar and Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, at an emotionally charged event at Title Waves, Bandra.

The Bravehearts unveils a remarkable, long-concealed chapter in the Indian Army’s counter-terrorism history—a reformative initiative through which over 3,000 former militants were successfully rehabilitated and inducted into the Army. This sensitive operation, conducted quietly over 23 years, stands as a shining example of courage, compassion, and the belief in second chances.

Speaking at the launch, Raveena Tandon stated,"This book is an eye-opener. It tells us that true strength lies not only in defeating the enemy, but in transforming them into protectors of the very nation they once opposed. The Bravehearts is a story that must reach every Indian heart." Veteran journalist and filmmaker Ramachandran Srinivasan, who led the authorship, said,"These stories were never meant to stay buried. The nation needs to know what silent service looks like—this is about reclaiming lives, rebuilding trust, and redefining patriotism." Conflict resolution expert Sanjay Kumar, one of the key architects behind the initiative, added,"This mission wasn't just about changing minds—it was about restoring dignity. We believed in their potential, and they proved us right by serving with honor and loyalty." Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a former militant who became a soldier and the whistleblower in the Kargil War, shared,"These men were once feared—but today, they wear the uniform with pride. I lived that transformation. This book is not just about us—it is about what India stands for when it chooses humanity over hate." The event sparked emotional discussions around the Indian Army’s lesser-known role in healing fractured regions, offering deradicalised youth a path back to dignity, and restoring the idea of inclusive nationalism.

Priced at Rs. 500, The Bravehearts by Ramachandran Srinivasan is now available at all leading bookstores and on Amazon.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

