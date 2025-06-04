DT
PT
Ravin Group Champions Sustainability with Global Campaign Ahead of World Environment Day 2025

Ravin Group Champions Sustainability with Global Campaign Ahead of World Environment Day 2025

PTI

Updated At : 03:50 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:50 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
MUMBAI, India, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the Ravin Group is proud to present the global sustainability campaign on this World Environment Day 2025. The campaign was officially launched on January 18, 2025, during the Ravin Group's 75th anniversary celebration, marking its remarkable sustainability journey.

This landmark campaign on World Environment Day, in association with the Bhamla Foundation and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reflects Ravin's decades-long dedication to environmental stewardship. Alongside the campaign, 2 separate films directed by Imtiaz Ali were launched; 'Earthing' and 'Pyaasa', with a star cast of Ajay Devgan and Sharvari Wagh.

Ajay Devgn commented, "We often seek refuge in nature when we feel burned out due to pollution, however, it isn't enough. We must take steps to preserve it." He also added, "We should not quench our thirst at the cost of damaging the earth, the very source of the water we drink. With this campaign, let's come together and contribute to protecting our planet." He focused on one point, "Dharti ka khyal rakho apne apne style me, Dharti bhi apka khyal rakhegi." Speaking at the event, Vijay Karia, CMD of Ravin Group, reaffirmed the company's core ethos: "This landmark initiative underscores the urgent need to prioritise sustainability, preserving the environment in its current state, and healing it for the future generation. We're proud to stand at the forefront of this global push towards a greener future." The event brought together key voices from governance, like Shri Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of the BMC, as well as Bollywood luminaries including filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Imtiaz Ali, alongside actors Ajay Devgn, and Sharvari Wagh.

Ravin continues to integrate sustainable practices across all facets of its work for more than 70 years. Guided by Mr. Karia's visionary leadership, the Group remains committed to building resilient infrastructure that serves people today while safeguarding the planet for tomorrow.

As World Environment Day 2025 approaches on June 5, Ravin Group renews its call to action. Together, let's forge a path to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703071/Global_Campaign_Ravin_Group.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

