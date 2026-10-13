Ravita Engineering Services Limited IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Ravita Engineering Services Limited is engaged in EPIC and O&M solutions for HVAC systems, temperature-control systems and allied electro-mechanical equipment, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 116.05 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 1,03,62,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 5 each with a price band of ₹ 105 – ₹ 112 Per Share.

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Equity Share Allocation

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• Anchor Portion – Up to 29,48,400 Equity Shares

• Net QIB – Up to 19,69,200 Equity Shares

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• NII– Not Less than 14,76,000 Equity Shares

• Individual Investors – Not Less than 34,46,400 Equity Shares

• Market Maker – 5,22,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet long-term working capital requirements, Funding capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of certain heavy equipment, and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding will be on Monday, October 12, 2026, and the issue will open on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 and will close on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Vibhoar Agrawal, Chairman & Executive Director of Ravita Engineering Services Limited, said, “The IPO marks an important milestone in Ravita’s growth journey. Over the years, we have built capabilities in the EPIC and O&M of HVAC and electro-mechanical systems across onshore facilities, offshore rigs and platforms, and data centres. The proposed deployment of the Net Proceeds towards long-term working capital and heavy equipment is intended to support the execution of our order book and strengthen our in-house project delivery capabilities as we expand our presence, including in the data centre segment.”

Mr. Roshan Vaishnav, Director of Vivro Financial Services Private Limited said, “Ravita operates in the HVAC market, serving industrial, commercial, infrastructure and data centre applications. As per the D&B industry report, India’s HVAC EPC I&C market is estimated at ₹81,284 crore in FY25 and is projected to reach ₹1,69,723 crore by FY30, while the HVAC O&M market is expected to grow from ₹36,905 crore to ₹68,205 crore.

The Company operates across onshore, offshore and data centre HVAC engineering through EPIC projects and O&M contracts. Revenue from operations increased from ₹1,349.25 lakhs in FY24 to ₹27,763.29 lakhs in FY26, while PAT stood at ₹2,804.16 lakhs in FY26. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹49,112.12 lakhs across 21 ongoing projects, including data centre work orders of ₹12,000.00 lakhs.

The proposed fresh issue is intended to support working capital requirements and purchase of heavy equipment, supporting the Company’s execution capabilities and growth opportunities.”

About Ravita Engineering Services Limited:

The Company was incorporated in the year 2007 and is an engineering solutions company engaged in the Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning (EPIC) of HVAC systems, central air-conditioning solutions, airflow systems, chiller plants, industrial compressors and cooling equipment on a turnkey basis. It also provides comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services for both projects executed by it and systems installed by third-party solution providers. Its business is organised across three areas of expertise: Onshore, Offshore and Data Centre.

Its Onshore operations cover commercial establishments, hospitality units, corporate parks and industrial facilities in states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka. Its Offshore operations are carried out at rigs, platforms and marine installations in the territorial waters of India, where it has undertaken work at 6 rigs and 16 associated offshore oil and gas platforms in the last three fiscal years and the three months ended June 30, 2026. In the Data Centre segment, the Company provides O&M of cooling systems, chiller plants, HVAC equipment and mechanical utilities, and has recently secured work orders aggregating ₹12,000.00 lakhs for data centre infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. The Company is also executing the laying of sub-sea discharge pipelines for an effluent treatment plant at a crude oil import terminal operated by Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Paradip, Odisha.

In FY26, the Company achieved Revenue of ₹ 27,763.29 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin of 14.43% & PAT Margin of 10.09%.

For the three-month period ended June 2026, the Company achieved Revenue of ₹ 9,731.36 Lakhs, EBITDA Margin of 14.42% & PAT Margin of 10.40%.

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