Rawbare Joins SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 as Official Gifting Partner

Rawbare Joins SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 as Official Gifting Partner

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: RAWBARE, the dynamic eyewear brand specializing in stylish sunglasses and BlueBlock computer glasses, is proud to announce its partnership with the prestigious SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 as the Official Gifting Partner.

The SCREENXX Summit & Awards, organized by Adgully, is India's most anticipated gathering of industry leaders, content creators, broadcasters, and innovators from the media and entertainment ecosystem, celebrating excellence across Cinema, TV, OTT, and Digital Content.

This collaboration is a natural fit, bridging the world of cutting-edge screen content with premium products designed for the "screen generation." RAWBARE will provide attendees and award winners with specially curated eyewear, ensuring that those shaping the future of entertainment do so with style and eye comfort.

Affan Ahmed, CEO of RAWBARE, commented: 'We are thrilled to partner with the SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025. Our brand ethos is all about combining functionality with fearless style, and there's no better audience for our BlueBlock and polarized eyewear than the creators and executives who spend their days innovating on screen. This partnership allows us to celebrate their incredible achievements while promoting the essential message of screen health and wellness.'"

The SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 is scheduled to take place in November 2025 in Mumbai, featuring insightful discussions, keynotes, and a glamorous awards ceremony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

