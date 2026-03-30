Rawbare Launches ‘Festival of Shades’: India’s Biggest Sunglasses Sale Goes Live

New Delhi [India], March 30: Rawbare has launched its annual sale event, Festival of Shades, positioning it as one of the largest sunglasses campaigns in India. The sale goes live on 29th March at 8 PM and will run for two days only — 30th and 31st March.

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This campaign is designed as a yearly shopping event, similar to major e-commerce sale windows, with a focus on high-value offers, limited timelines, and large-scale participation.

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What Makes Festival of Shades Stand Out Rawbare is building this campaign as a category-first initiative, not just a discount sale.

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The focus is on: • Sitewide participation • Clear and simple offers • Limited-time urgency • High customer reward value The structure ensures that every buyer benefits, with additional upside for prepaid customers.

Key Offers You Should Know The Festival of Shades campaign includes: • Buy 1 Get 1 Free across the entire website • Applicable on all products without category restrictions This allows customers to explore multiple styles without increasing spend.

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1000 Lucky Winners Get Free Gifts To increase engagement and reward early buyers, Rawbare is offering: • 500 lucky winners – Free gift worth ₹1099 • 500 lucky winners – Free gift worth ₹499 These rewards are applicable only on prepaid orders, encouraging faster checkout and confirmed purchases.

The gifting structure adds a gamified layer to the sale, increasing participation.

Focus on Product Quality Rawbare continues to position its products around: • UV-protected lenses • Durable frame construction • Balanced fit for daily wear • Versatile designs for multiple occasions The campaign is built to push volume without compromising product standards.

6-Month Warranty Across All Products One of the key highlights of this sale is: 6-month warranty on all sunglasses This remains a strong differentiator in the category.

While most brands focus only on pricing during sale periods, Rawbare combines offers with post-purchase assurance.

Limited Window, High Demand The campaign is intentionally limited to two days.

This creates: • High urgency • Faster decision-making • Increased competition for free gifts With Buy 1 Get 1 active across all products, demand is expected to be high during the first few hours of the sale.

Final Take The Festival of Shades positions Rawbare as a brand moving towards large-scale, structured sale events.

It combines: • Strong offers • Clear communication • Product-led positioning • Customer rewards For buyers, the opportunity is straightforward: Get more value, explore multiple styles, and secure additional rewards within a limited time frame.

The sale is live from 29th March, 8 PM.

Access is open for 30th and 31st March only.

Once the window closes, the offers end.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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