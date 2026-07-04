Rawbare Named 'Luxurious & Visionary Eyewear Brand of the Year' at Mid-day Showbiz Icons 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Rawbare, a premium direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, has been named "The Luxurious & Visionary Eyewear Brand of the Year" at the Mid-day Showbiz Icons 2026. Founder and CEO Affan Ahmad received the award on stage, adding to a growing list of honours for the homegrown label built on quality and trust.

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Founded in 2022, Rawbare has grown into one of India's most closely watched premium eyewear names, serving more than 50,000 customers with a catalogue of over 800 frames. The brand's repeat-purchase rate of more than 40 percent points to a loyal customer base that returns not for discounts, but for design and dependability. The Mid-day Showbiz Icons recognition reflects that positioning: a label competing on craft rather than price.

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"This recognition matters because of what it stands for," said Affan Ahmad, Founder and CEO, Rawbare. "We chose to build slowly on design and quality instead of chasing trends or cutting corners. Being called luxurious and visionary by an audience outside our own category tells us that our approach is being seen and felt by people. That is the validation we care about."

The award continues a strong run for Rawbare, which has been recognised at:

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- ET Now Business Conclave 2025

- Adgully ScreenXX and MAA Awards 2025

- Adgully DIGIXX 2026 Gold

Alongside its online presence at rawbare.com, the brand operates an experience store in Andheri West, Mumbai, where customers can try frames in person before buying.

Rawbare's product philosophy centres on frames that hold up to everyday use without compromising on how they look or feel. The brand maintains a rating of 4.9 across more than 650 verified customer reviews, a figure it credits to its focus on fit, finish, and after-sales support rather than one-time transactions.

Looking ahead, Rawbare is preparing to take its design-first approach to international markets, with a phased expansion planned across:

- UAE

- United Kingdom

- Singapore

- United States

The brand intends to keep quality and trust at the centre of that growth, the same principles that shaped it at home.

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