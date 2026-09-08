Raymond Hits Lifetime High as Aerospace and Defence Transformation Powers Market Breakout

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Shares of Raymond Limited surged more than 8% during Tuesday’s trading session, touching a fresh lifetime high of ₹847.30, as investors increasingly responded to the company’s transformation into a focused aerospace, defence, precision technology and automotive-components platform.

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The stock broke decisively above its previous adjusted historical peak of ₹793.33. Raymond shares were trading at ₹835.60, up 8.18%, with more than 4.50 million shares changing hands during morning trade.

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The sharp market movement comes as Raymond’s post-restructuring business profile offers investors a clearer view of its advanced-manufacturing operations. Following the separation of its lifestyle and real-estate businesses, the listed entity is now increasingly being evaluated through the lens of its aerospace, defence and precision-engineering capabilities.

Aerospace emerges as a key growth engine

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The company’s operating performance has provided further support to the market’s increasingly positive view. During Q1 FY27, Raymond reported a 13% year-on-year increase in total income to ₹628 crore, while EBITDA rose 14% to ₹100 crore. Profit after tax increased 50% to ₹31 crore.

The Aerospace & Defence segment was among the key contributors to this growth. Revenue from the business increased 40% to ₹123 crore, while segment EBITDA stood at ₹26 crore, translating into a healthy 21.2% EBITDA margin.

The numbers point towards a business increasingly characterised by long-cycle orders, specialised engineering capabilities and higher visibility of future demand.

Strong order visibility adds to investor confidence

A significant factor behind the bullish market narrative is Raymond’s aerospace order book, which stands at more than ₹5,960 crore, spread across a ten-year contract horizon.

Beyond its existing order book, the company has an active ₹1,632 crore RFQ pipeline, alongside more than 2,000 active drawings and the introduction of over 100 new engine SKUs annually.

Raymond’s aerospace capabilities also extend across a substantial global customer base. The company supplies more than 1,300 aero-engine parts, including over 350 components for LEAP engines.

These capabilities provide Raymond with a growing presence in a highly specialised segment where qualification requirements, engineering expertise and long customer relationships can create significant entry barriers.

₹1,000-crore capacity programme under way

Raymond is also advancing an approximately ₹1,000-crore capacity programme aimed at supporting growth across aerospace, defence, precision technology and next-generation mobility.

The planned investment comes at a time when the company’s aerospace business is witnessing strong growth and an expanding opportunity pipeline. The ability to translate its order visibility and RFQ pipeline into actual revenues will therefore remain a key factor for investors tracking the company’s next phase of growth.

The company’s balance sheet provides additional flexibility for this expansion. Raymond reported a net cash surplus of ₹129 crore as of June 2026, supporting its ongoing capacity-building programme.

Source:

https://www.nseindia.com/get-quote/equity/RAYMOND/Raymond-Limited | https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/RAYMOND_07082026164559_RLInvestorPPTsd.pdf

From legacy conglomerate to focused engineering play

The latest stock-market milestone reflects a broader change in how investors appear to be viewing Raymond. Once primarily associated with its legacy lifestyle and diversified businesses, the company is now positioning itself as a focused advanced-manufacturing enterprise.

The combination of accelerating aerospace growth, improving profitability, a sizeable long-term order book and investments in capacity has strengthened the operating foundation for the company’s market re-rating.

However, execution will remain critical. Converting the RFQ pipeline into orders, scaling capacity efficiently and sustaining margins will determine whether the current market optimism can translate into longer-term value creation.

For now, Raymond’s record high signals that the market is increasingly looking beyond its legacy identity and placing greater emphasis on the strategic value and growth potential of its aerospace, defence and precision-engineering assets.

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