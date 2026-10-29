Raymond Lifestyle Limited Delivered a Record Total Income & Healthy Q2 FY27 & H1 FY27 Performance

October 28, 2026

Key Highlights

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• Record Highest ever Total Income of ₹ 2,125 Cr in Q2 FY27 vs. ₹ 1,865 Cr in Q2 FY26, 14% Y-o-Y growth and ₹ 3,685 Cr in H1 FY27 vs. ₹ 3,340 Cr in H1 FY26, 10% Y-o-Y growth

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• EBITDA at ₹ 270 Cr in Q2 FY27 vs. ₹ 259 Cr in Q2 FY26, 4% Y-o-Y growth and ₹ 404 Cr in H1 FY27 vs. ₹ 381 Cr in H1 FY26, 6% Y-o-Y growth

• EBITDA Margin at 12.7% in Q2 FY27 vs 13.9% in Q2 FY26 and 11.0% in H1 FY27 vs 11.4% in H1 FY26 reflecting increased marketing investments and input cost pressure

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• Net Working Capital days improved to 82 days in Q2 FY27 vs 105 days in Q2 FY26 • Continue to remain Net Debt Free – with Net Cash Surplus of ₹ 69 Cr as on Sept’26 vs Net Debt of ₹ 246 Cr in Sept’25, representing a cash generation of ₹ 300+ Cr

• Retail Network Optimization continues with a count of 1,634 stores as on September’26

• Operational milestones and robust festive channel order books keep the company firmly on track to achieve its FY27 full-year financial and strategic guidance

Mumbai, 28th October 2026: Raymond Lifestyle Limited today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2026.

Particulars (₹ Cr.)

Q2

FY27

Q1

FY27

Q2

FY26

YoY

Total Income

2,125

1,560

1,865

14%

EBITDA

270

135

259

4%

EBITDA Margin %

12.7%

8.6%

13.9%

PBT (before exceptional items)

91

(38)

108

(16%)

PBT Margin (before exceptional items)

4.3%

(2.5%)

5.8%

H1

FY27

H1

FY26

YoY

3,685

3,340

10%

404

381

6%

11.0%

11.4%

53

83

(37%)

1.4%

2.5%

Raymond Lifestyle Limited sustained strong operational momentum in Q2 FY27, delivering a robust Total Income of ₹ 2,125 Cr, an increase of 14% YoY compared to ₹ 1,865 Cr in Q2 FY26. Performance was propelled by strategic premiumization and casualization acrossthe businesses, along with robust volume expansion in Branded Apparel and sustained international demand recovery in the Garmenting segment across key US, UK and European markets.

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹ 270 Cr, growing 4% YoY with an EBITDA margin of 12.7%. For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, Total Income reached ₹ 3,685 Cr (up 10% YoY) and EBITDA stood at ₹ 404 Cr (up 6% YoY) and an EBITDA Margin of 11.0%, demonstrating strong execution and financial discipline that keeps the business well-aligned with its annual targets.

Q2 FY27 Segmental Performance

Branded Textile segment revenue was at ₹ 971 Cr in Q2 FY27 vs ₹ 906 Cr in Q2 FY26, representing a 7% Y-o-Y growth fueled by festive channel uptake and premiumization, successfully neutralizing raw material inflation. EBITDA was at ₹ 188 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 186 Cr in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA margin of 19.3% in Q2

FY27 vs 20.6% in Q2 FY26. In spite of inflationary pressures affecting raw material prices & freight costs, overall product mix remained buoyant, underscoring the resilience of our core fabric portfolio.

Branded Apparel segment recorded a highest ever revenue at ₹ 559 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 465 Cr in the same quarter last year, reflecting a strong 20% Y-o-Y growth. Casualwear brands led by ColorPlus & Parx outpaced broader apparel categories. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 49 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 41 Cr in Q2 FY26 with a stable and flat EBITDA margin of 8.8% in Q2 FY27 on account of adverse channel mix, higher raw material prices, offset by closure of non-performing stores.

Garmenting segment reported a revenue surge of ₹ 339 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 269 Cr in the same quarter previous year, reflecting a robust growth of 26% Y-o-Y. This impressive growth was underpinned by a robust order book execution following the US-India Tariff rationalization, UK India FTA & onboarding of new global clients. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 25 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 14 Cr in Q2 FY26, with an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 7.4% in Q2 FY27 vs 5.3% in Q2 FY26 an expansion of 207 bps Y-o-Y.

High Value Cotton Shirting segment reported revenue of ₹ 222 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹212 Cr in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 5% Y-o-Y growth. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 21 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹25 Cr in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin was at 9.5% in Q2 FY27 vs 12.0% in Q2 FY26, predominantly due to increase in raw material prices, partially offset by higher ASP’s.

Emerging Business (comprising of Ethnix by Raymond, Raymond Home, Park Avenue Innerwear, Chairman’s Collections and Sexual Wellness) reported revenue of ₹ 100 Cr in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹ 87 Cr in the same quarter previous year, reflecting a growth of 15% Y-o-Y. Strategic capital deployment continues to incubate and scale these high-growth consumer lifestyle categories.

Retail Footprint & Network Optimization: Our store count at the end of the quarter was 1,634 stores vs. 1,663 stores on September 30, 2025. We continue to curate our physical retail footprint, reallocating resources into high-efficiency formats while allowing newer stores to mature toward peak productivity.

Financial Position & ESG Roadmap

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has a net-cash position of ₹ 69 Cr in Sept’26 as compared to a net debt of ₹ 246 Cr in Sept’25, representing a cash generation of ₹ 300+ Cr.

We remain steadfast in advancing our ESG commitments. By 2030, we aim to achieve 40% female representation alongside environmental stewardship through Zero Liquid Discharge and Zero Waste to Landfill initiatives. Our climate strategy targets a 25% transition to renewable electricity and a 15% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Furthermore, workplace safety remains a top priority. Driven by robust governance, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

Commenting on the performance, Satyaki Ghosh, Wholetime Director & CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Limited said; “Our performance in Q2 and H1 FY27 demonstrates sustained operational continuity, strategic resilience, and focused commercial execution across domestic and international markets. Our Garmenting business continued to deliver robust growth, capitalizing on global supply chain realignments, while our Branded Apparel business expanded by 20%, spearheaded by strong momentum across our casual brands ColorPlus and Parx.

While elevated input costs and channel mix dynamics influenced near-term operating margins, our disciplined pricing, substantial working capital contraction, net debt-free balance sheet with ₹ 69 Cr in net cash provide tremendous operational resilience. As we enter the peak festive and wedding season, domestic demand indicators remain strong. Supported by retail network optimization, brand investments, and capacity ramp-ups, we remain firmly confident in our strategic direction and on track to achieve our stated FY27 guidance.”

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