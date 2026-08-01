Raymond Lifestyle Limited Delivered a stable Q1 FY27 Performance

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Raymond Lifestyle Limited today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

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Raymond Lifestyle Limited demonstrated a sustained momentum in Q1 FY27, delivering a Total Income of ₹ 1,560 Cr, representing a Rs 6% Y-o-Y growth compared to ₹ 1,475 Cr in Q1 FY26. This performance was led by premiumization in the domestic business and significant volume recovery in the Garmenting business, buoyed by the US - India Tariff rationalisation and the implementation of UK FTA, resulting in a robust order book. This year's revenue of Branded Textile and High Value cotton shirting segment was lower compared to the previous year due to a base effect. EBITDA for Q1 FY27 was at ₹135 Cr, representing a 11% Y-o-Y growth with an EBITDA margin of 8.6%.

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Q1 FY27Segmental Performance

Branded Textile segment revenue was at ₹ 684 Cr in Q1 FY27 vs ₹ 699 Cr in Q1 FY26 on account of previous year's base effect. EBITDA was at ₹ 95 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹ 107 Cr in Q1 FY26, with EBITDA margin of 13.9% in Q1 FY27 vs 15.3% in Q1 FY26 due to scale deleverage. In spite of inflationary pressures affecting raw material prices, overall product mix remained resilient.

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Branded Apparel segment revenue stood at ₹ 349 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹ 335 Cr in the same quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 4% Y-o-Y, however, the growth in our casual brands was in double digits. LFS and online channels demonstrated a robust performance with a high double-digit growth. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 18 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹ 26 Cr in Q1 FY26 with an EBITDA margin of 5.1% in Q1 FY27 vs 7.8% in Q1 FY26 on account of adverse channel mix.

Garmenting segment reported a stellar performance with revenue of ₹ 296 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹ 197 Crin the same quarter previous year,reflecting a robust growth of 50% Y-o-Y. Thisimpressive growth was driven by order book execution following the US-India Tariff rationalisation & onboarding of new global clients. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 22 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to (₹8 Cr) in Q1 FY26, with an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 7.3% in Q1 FY27 vs (4.1%) in Q1 FY26.

High Value Cotton Shirting segment reported revenue of ₹ 195 Cr in Q1 FY27as compared to ₹205 Cr in Q1 FY26 on account of previous year's base effect. The segment reported an EBITDA of ₹ 19 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹19 Cr in Q1 FY26 due to scale deleverage. EBITDA margin was at 9.7% in Q1 FY27 vs 9.1% in Q1 FY26, due to improved product mix despite increased raw material prices.

Emerging Business (comprising of Ethnix by Raymond, Raymond Home, Park Avenue Innerwear, Chairman's Collections and Sexual Wellness) reported revenue of ₹ 79 Cr in Q1 FY27 as compared to ₹ 73 Cr in the same quarter previous year, reflecting a growth of 9% Y-o-Y. We continue with our tactical investment strategy for this segment to drive long-term growth.

Retail Footprint & Network Optimization: Our store count at the end of the quarter was 1,627 stores vs. 1,675 stores on June 30, 2025. We are also actively optimizing our broader network, while, our recently opened stores continue to mature and build momentum. This ongoing evaluation enables us to maintain a high-performing retail footprint that directly contributes to our long-term financial objectives.

Financial Position & ESG Roadmap

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has a net-cash position of ₹ 154 Cr in Q1FY27 as compared to a net debt of ₹ 55 Cr in Q1FY26.

We remain steadfast in advancing our ESG commitments. By 2030, we aim to achieve 40% female representation alongside environmentalstewardship through Zero Liquid Discharge and Zero Waste to Landfill initiatives. Our climate strategy targets a 25% transition to renewable energy and a 15% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Furthermore, workplace safety remains a top priority. Driven by robust governance, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

Commenting on the performance, Satyaki Ghosh, Wholetime Director & CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Limited said; "Building on our solid foundation from FY26, Q1 FY27 has delivered steady performance marked by strong international traction and sustained domestic demand. Our Garmenting business achieved an exceptional 50%+ growth, demonstrating the strategic advantages of global trade tailwinds like the US-India Tariff rationalisation and upcoming FTAs with the UK and EU. While short-term macroeconomic pressures and elevated raw material costs have weighed on overall margins, our resilient product mix, debt-free balance sheet, and strong net-cash position of ₹154 Cr give us immense operational flexibility. As we navigate the year ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our brands, innovating on our premium and casual offerings, driving retail maturity, and executing our long-term ESG and digital priorities to create sustainable stakeholder value"

About Raymond Lifestyle Limited:

Raymond Lifestyle Limited is India's largest integrated manufacturer of worsted suiting and high value shirting fabrics, offering comprehensive products across fabric, apparel and garmenting. With legacy spanning over a century, the name Raymond is synonymous with quality, innovation, and market leadership. The company's diverse portfolio includes some of the most iconic brandsin the industry, such as 'Park Avenue', 'ColorPlus', 'Parx', 'Raymond Made to Measure', 'Raymond Ready to Wear' and 'Ethnix by Raymond' amongst others. With one of the largest retail networks in India, Raymond has over 1,600 exclusive stores across 600 cities and towns. In the B2B segment, Raymond has carved a niche for itself through its garmenting offerings to international labels for menswear. Having enjoyed the patronage of over a billion consumers, Raymond as a brand has been consistently delivering world class quality products to its consumers for 100 years.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Raymond Realty Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further information, please contact:

Shalini Singh

Corporate Communications

Raymond Lifestyle Limited

Tel: 022 6152 7624

Email: shalini.singh@raymond.in

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