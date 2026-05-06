Rays Power Infra Commissions 1.1 GW of Solar Capacity in a Single Year -- Marking Its Strongest Year of Execution

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Jaipur (Rajasthan)/ New Delhi [India], May 6: Rays Power Infra Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading integrated solar energy companies, today announced that it has commissioned 1.1 GW of solar capacity in a single financial year -- the strongest year of execution in the company's history. Delivered across Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the achievement takes Rays Power Infra's cumulative commissioned portfolio past 2.4 GWp and positions the company among India's most active integrated solar platforms as the country accelerates toward its 500 GW non-fossil capacity target. Building on the momentum, Rays Power Infra is expanding its EPC order book, scaling its long-term IPP portfolio and selectively entering adjacencies including hybrid solar-wind, battery energy storage (BESS) and round-the-clock renewable solutions for utilities, large C&I customers, & Green Hydrogen and its derived Green fuels.

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Ketan Mehta, Managing Director, Rays Power Infra said "Commissioning 1.1 GW in a single year is the most defining moment in our journey so far. It is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, the resilience of our execution teams and the platform we have patiently built over more than a decade. With this single-year delivery, our cumulative footprint has crossed 2.4 GWp, and Rays Power Infra is structurally positioned to play a meaningful role in India's clean-energy transition."

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About Rays Power Infra

Rays Power Infra Pvt. Ltd. is an integrated solar energy company headquartered in Jaipur, with capabilities spanning project development, EPC, Independent power production (IPP) and long-term O&M. We specialize in the development of 'ready-to-build' infrastructure for renewable power projects under our Co-Development Business model and providing engineering, construction and procurement services for renewable power projects under our EPC business. We are among the leading players in the Indian solar industry with a demonstrated track record, along with being one of the pioneers of the Co-Development Business model in India (Source: CRISIL Report).

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In our Co-Development Business, our typical scope of work includes land aggregation, securing grid connectivity (both inter-state and intra-state as the case maybe), and assisting with approvals such as connectivity permissions, bay allocation, captive arrangements, and PPAs tailored to our customer's requirements in a separate SPV, followed by transferring these SPVs to our customers and further undertaking EPC and O&M activities, basis the contractual arrangements with our customers.

We, currently have a diversified renewable energy portfolio of approximately 12 GMW, comprising solar, wind, and hybrid projects. As of Mar 31, 2026, we have commissioned Rs 2.4 GWp renewable energy projects across multiple Indian states and international locations. We committed to accelerating India's energy transition through reliable, bankable and high-quality solar infrastructure. Visit www.rayspowerinfra.com.

Media Contact: Sanskriti Narvekar | sanskriti.narvekar@conceptpr.com

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