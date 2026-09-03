Razorpay Launches a Conversational AI Account Manager 'RAY' on WhatsApp For Businesses, in Partnership with IndusInd Bank

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 3: Razorpay, India’s Omnichannel Payments Platform for Businesses, today launched RAY, an AI Account Manager on WhatsApp, in partnership with IndusInd Bank, with Bajaj Finance among the first businesses live on the platform. Built for businesses of every size, RAY gives founders an always-on, intelligent way to manage their payments and get support whenever they need it, day or night. Businesses have already had 20,000+ conversations with RAY, an early signal of how readily they are shifting to conversational, AI-led resolutions over dashboard-based ones for faster, more accessible support.

Advertisement

Starting today, businesses can send RAY, Razorpay's AI Assistant, a simple message or voice note saying, “Show me a summary of my payments from yesterday” or go deeper with a request like, “Analyse my payments from the last two months and project my sales for the next two months.” RAY responds in natural language, without founders having to navigate dashboards or multiple screens to find the information they need. For India’s small businesses, getting help from their payments provider has just become as simple as texting a friend.

Advertisement

But the bigger shift is what happens next. For years, the largest businesses have had someone they could call to help them manage their payments and business needs. Most small and growing businesses haven't. Whether it’s checking the status of a settlement ahead of an urgent payout, sending a payment link to a customer, or issuing a refund while on the go, Razorpay is now putting that experience inside WhatsApp, the app most MSME’s already use for their business.

RAY is designed to do more than answer questions. It proactively tracks a business’s payment health and shares useful insights and actions before a business owner has to ask. From recommendations such as “Here’s how you can improve your payment success rate,” to flagging an upcoming settlement with a message such as, “Your Rs 94,600 settles Wednesday. Tuesday is a bank holiday. Would you like to get it settled today?”, RAY helps businesses stay ahead of issues and make faster decisions.

Advertisement

The launch marks the next evolution of RAY, Razorpay's AI-powered merchant assistance technology. While RAY was originally built to help businesses access information and support by leveraging AI, it no longer just answers questions when businesses reach out - it independently triggers actions across Razorpay’s systems. Where businesses once had to log into a dashboard to issue a refund or generate a payment link, they can now simply ask RAY to do it - on WhatsApp, in the middle of a conversation.

The idea behind RAY started with a simple insight. Razorpay’s systems can already detect the early signs of a merchant needing support - from improving payment success to staying ahead of settlements. The opportunity was in how to act on those signals at scale. Manual outreach, however well-intentioned, depends on someone picking up the phone, one merchant at a time - a model built for hundreds of businesses, not millions. RAY was built to close that gap: turning real-time signals into real-time action, reaching every business on time, automatically.

Khilan Haria, Chief Product Officer, Razorpay said, “We’ve been thinking about how AI can fundamentally change the way businesses interact with their payments infrastructure. Millions of businesses across India are building and growing every day, and we wanted to make it easier for them to access the information, intelligent insights, and support they need along the way. With RAY, an AI Account Manager on WhatsApp, a business owner can simply ask for what they need in the most natural way possible and have it acted upon.”

He added, “More importantly, we are moving towards a world where they may not even need to ask us first. If we see an opportunity to help, whether it’s improving payment success, staying ahead of a settlement, or taking an action at the right moment, RAY will proactively reach out and help. Every founder, regardless of the size of their business, should feel like they have someone looking out for them.”

Amitabh Saraff, Head – Institutional and Government Coverage, IndusInd Bank said, "At IndusInd Bank, we are committed to making banking simpler, faster, and more accessible for businesses. Our partnership with Razorpay reflects this focus by bringing account management capabilities to a familiar platform like WhatsApp, helping make business support more immediate, intuitive, and convenient."

Bajaj – Tanaji Khot – Senior Head Banking, Bajaj Finance said, “When you're running a business, you don't always have the time to open another dashboard or follow up on multiple support channels. You just want to know what's happening and get an issue resolved quickly. Being able to simply send a message on WhatsApp makes the experience much more natural. It feels less like using another business tool and more like having someone available when you need help.”

Razorpay’s AI Agent Platform is built around a single intelligent agent that can handle a wide range of business needs end-to-end. Instead of building separate AI agents for payments, settlements, refunds, and other functions, the platform allows a single agent to draw on different capabilities, tools, knowledge, and memory depending on what a business needs in the moment. It holds full 360-degree context for each merchant, and an extensive evaluation system validates every response in real time, keeping hallucinations in check without compromising latency. The result: RAY moves seamlessly within a single conversation - from understanding what a business needs, to finding the right information, to recommending the next step, to taking the action itself.

With this launch, Razorpay is taking another step towards a future where AI doesn’t just help businesses understand what is happening, but helps them act on it. Built on Razorpay’s growing intelligence layer across payments, risk, and business operations, RAY is part of the ecosystem the company is building to make running a business simpler, more proactive, and increasingly intelligent.

About Razorpay

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform for businesses, strives to help Indian businesses with innovative solutions built with technology to address the payment and banking journey for businesses. Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, the company strives to provide technology payment solutions to many businesses. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments and business banking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)