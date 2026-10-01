Razorpay Merchants Can Now Accept Apple Pay Online and In-Store, With No Card Entry or OTPs

Apple Pay is live with thousands of businesses on Razorpay, including Zepto, Ixigo, Indigo, Tata 1 mg, JioMart

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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Razorpay, India’s Omnichannel Payments Platform for Businesses, today announced that Apple Pay is now LIVE on Razorpay for Online and In-store Payments in India. The payment option is now live with businesses including Zepto, Ixigo, Indigo, Tata 1 mg, JioMart, among thousands of brands, giving their eligible shoppers a faster and more seamless way to pay, whether they’re shopping online or at a physical store, without manually entering card details or waiting for an OTP.

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A new way for India to pay with Apple Pay on Razorpay

As digital payments continue to evolve in India, the way shoppers authenticate transactions is evolving too. In September 2025, the RBI introduced a new framework that lets payment players move beyond SMS OTPs to other secure ways of authenticating payments. It came into effect in April 2026, opening the door to checkouts that are faster without compromising on security.

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Apple Pay on Razorpay is built for exactly this moment. Shoppers simply choose Apple Pay at checkout, check their payment, and confirm it in seconds with Face ID, Touch ID, or their device passcode. No card details to type. No OTP to wait for.

It's more secure too. Apple Pay uses tokenised card credentials, so the shopper's actual card number is never shared with the business. That adds another layer of protection against fraud and helps reduce the risk of chargebacks.

For businesses, the payoff is simple: fewer steps between "I want this" and "Payment successful." And because Apple Pay works across iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and Apple Vision Pro, as well as on PCs through browsers like Chrome and Firefox, Razorpay merchants can offer the same smooth experience wherever their shoppers purchase.

Rahul Kothari, COO, Razorpay said, “Paying should be the easiest part of buying something, not the hardest. People expect every experience on their mobile devices and at payment outlets to be quick and effortless, and online payments via checkout should be no different. Apple Pay removes much of that friction, and with Razorpay, businesses don't need to rebuild anything to offer it. It fits right into the checkout they already use, backed by the reliability and scale thousands of Indian businesses count on. For merchants, that means faster checkouts and more successful payments."

For businesses using Razorpay Standard Checkout, Apple Pay can be enabled without building and maintaining a separate checkout flow, subject to enablement requirements. Razorpay securely routes transactions across Apple Pay, card networks, issuing banks, and processes the domestic payment once it is authorised by the shopper.

The launch extends Razorpay’s existing support for Apple Pay international transactions to domestic payments in India, further strengthening its role in helping businesses offer modern payment experiences through a single payments infrastructure.

About Razorpay

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform for businesses, strives to help Indian businesses with innovative solutions built with technology to address the payment and banking journey for businesses. Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, the company strives to provide technology payment solutions to many businesses. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments and business banking.

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