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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Razorpay, India's Omnichannel Payments Platform for Businesses, has been named in the 2026 edition of the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 by CNBC and Statista - marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious global list. The recognition is a validation of what Razorpay has always believed: that transformative fintech infrastructure can be built in India, for the world. Razorpay is one of only eight Indian companies featured this year, and has been recognised in the Payments category - a testament to its role in shaping how millions of businesses move money, every single day.

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Compiled by CNBC in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking is based on company KPIs, desk research and CNBC's editorial and compliance review. Of over 3,500 companies evaluated across more than 50 countries and territories, only 500 made the final cut - placing Razorpay among a truly select global cohort. This recognition reflects Razorpay's continued innovation, product leadership and growing presence and impact across the global fintech ecosystem.

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Harshil Mathur, Razorpay CEO & Co-Founder said, "India isn't just a fast-growing fintech market anymore - it's becoming ground zero for where the future of financial technology gets built. This recognition, year after year, only strengthens our conviction: products built for India's scale and complexity don't just work for India - they set the benchmark for the world. As AI reshapes financial services, our commitment stays the same - building the infrastructure that helps every business grow with more intelligence, more speed, and more trust."

Driven by its mission to simplify money movement, Razorpay continues to build products that help millions of businesses manage payments and financial operations with greater ease and confidence - serving customers across India, Malaysia and Singapore. As the world looks to India as the next frontier of AI and financial innovation, Razorpay is proud to be building technology. This recognition reflects our belief that world-class fintech can be built in India, for India, and increasingly, for the world.

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About Razorpay

Razorpay, an omnichannel payments platform for businesses, strives to help Indian businesses with innovative solutions built with technology to address the payment and banking journey for businesses. Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, the company strives to provide technology payment solutions to many businesses. A few angel investors have also invested in Razorpay's mission to simplify payments and business banking.

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