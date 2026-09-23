Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026 Celebrates Creativity, Innovation and Emerging AVGC Talent

Rs CKPL Group’s Arena Animation centres brought over 900 students, industry experts and alumni for a day of creative showcases, learning and recognitionRs

New Delhi, September 23, 2026: Creativity and emerging talent took centre stage at Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026, the flagship student celebration organised by CKPL Group, which operates five Arena Animation centres across Delhi-NCR at South Ex, Preet Vihar, Pitampura, Noida Sector 18 and Noida Sector 62. Held on September 19, the day-long event brought together over 900 participants, faculty, industry professionals and alumni to celebrate creativity and showcase emerging talent from the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem.

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The event featured student participation across 17 creative categories, spanning the key stages of the AVGC production pipelines - Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production. Students showcased their artistic abilities, technical skills, imagination and understanding of contemporary creative technologies through their entries and creative projects. Over 40+ winners were recognized with prestigious Razzmatazz trophies across the participating categories. Among the key highlights were story telling reels using AI, AI driven brand launch campaigns,3D environment using UNREAL and others, which demonstrated the breadth of creative talent and technical capabilities developed by students through their training.

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A key highlight of Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026 was its strong focus on industry exposure and career-oriented learning. The event featured Mr. Aditya Tuknait, Creative Director, Sunovatech India Pvt Ltd, along with accomplished Arena Animation alumni working with top tier institutions.

Through interactive sessions and knowledge-sharing, the industry experts and alumni provided students with insights into the evolving AVGC landscape, emerging technologies, changing career opportunities and the skills required to build successful careers in today's creative industries. The interactions also enabled students to understand how the skills developed through their training can be applied to real-world creative projects and professional environments.

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Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said, “Razzmatazz has grown significantly from the vision with which it was conceptualised nearly a decade ago. What makes the event particularly meaningful is seeing our students move from learning concepts in the classroom to applying their creativity, technical skills and imagination to create something of their own. This year's participation across 17 categories, along with the interaction with industry professionals and alumni, reinforces the importance of giving young creators platforms where they can experiment, learn, compete and gain confidence.”

A Decade of Razzmatazz: From an Idea to a Creative Tradition:

The concept of Razzmatazz was envisioned by Mr. Akshansh Khosla Business Partner of Arena Animation South Extension, Preet Vihar, Pitampura, Noida sector 18 and 62, around a decade ago, with the objective of creating a platform where students could showcase their creative work, interact with industry professionals and receive recognition for their achievements. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into an integral part of the Arena Animation student experience, encouraging students to experiment with new ideas, collaborate with peers and transform creative concepts into finished works, while giving them an opportunity to experience healthy competition and industry engagement.

Mr. Akshansh Khosla, Business Partner & Director, CKPL Group, said, “When Razzmatazz was conceptualised, the idea was to create more than just a competition. We wanted students to have a platform where their creativity could be seen, appreciated, and challenged, while also giving them an opportunity to learn from professionals who are shaping the industry. Seeing the initiative evolve over the years and witnessing the enthusiasm and quality of work presented by students at this year's event has been extremely encouraging. As the creative industry continues to transform with technology, platforms like Razzmatazz will remain important in nurturing curiosity, experimentation and the confidence to create.”

Celebrating Talent Beyond the Classroom:

The event also featured energetic dance performances by the participating Arena Animation centres, adding an element of entertainment and celebration to the proceedings. The performances brought together students and faculty in an environment that celebrated creativity in its many forms. Beyond the competition, Razzmatazz reinforced the importance of developing qualities such as confidence, collaboration, presentation, experimentation and creative expression alongside technical proficiency.

A Strong Student and Alumni Community:

Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026 also provided an opportunity for current students to connect with the wider Arena Animation community, including alumni who have progressed into professional roles across the creative industry. Notable Alumni included Mr. Yash Kumar, 3D Artist at DAM Studioz, Mr. Pranav Gauba - Video Editor at Deeceeline, Ms. Dikshita, 3D Artist at Sparrow Interactive Pvt.Ltd., Mr. Mukesh, Head of Video Production and Editing at News Books among many others who shared their professional journeys and experiences with students, offering perspectives on transitioning from creative education to careers in animation, VFX, gaming, design and other emerging digital domains.

Representing Aptech Limited, Mr. Shajan Samuel, Senior Vice President & National Head, Arena Animation, attended Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026, highlighting the importance of industry engagement and student-focused platforms in preparing aspiring creative professionals for the rapidly evolving AVGC sector.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Creators:

Razzmatazz Mega Event 2026 highlighted the value of platforms that enable students to take their creative learning beyond the classroom. By combining competition, industry interaction, recognition and entertainment, the event gave students an opportunity to showcase their capabilities while gaining a deeper understanding of the professional creative ecosystem. As the AVGC industry continues to evolve with new technologies and creative workflows, initiatives such as Razzmatazz provide young creators with opportunities to learn, experiment, innovate and build the confidence to pursue careers in India's expanding creative economy.

CKPL Group’s Legacy in Creative Education:

CKPL Group has built a long-standing presence in professional and technology-oriented education in Delhi-NCR. Computer Kids Private Limited (CKPL) was incorporated on May 22, 1996, with the organisation's journey in technology and multimedia education dating back to the 1990s, when multimedia was an emerging field in India. Over the years, the group's training ecosystem has evolved alongside the growth of the digital creative industry, encompassing areas such as multimedia, animation, VFX, gaming and digital creative technologies. today, CKPL Group operates five Arena Animation centres across Delhi-NCR - South Ex, Preet Vihar, Pitampura, Noida Sector 18 and Noida Sector 62. The group has trained more than 35,000 students and has a team of 125+ trained and qualified academic and administrative professionals. Its training ecosystem has continued to evolve with the industry, with contemporary areas including 3D animation, VFX, gaming, Artificial Intelligence-assisted creative workflows, UI/UX, XR and digital media.

ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION:

Arena Animation is a pioneer, trendsetter, and global leader in Media & Entertainment education. Since its inception in 1996, Arena Animation has trained over 4,50,000 students globally through its extensive network of centers.

Arena Animation offers industry-relevant courses in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, AR/VR, and Multimedia, empowering students to build global careers in the rapidly evolving creative industries. The curriculum is supported by top-tier faculty, global partnerships, and cutting-edge learning tools. Arena Animation’s students are placed in leading studios and companies such as DNEG, Rockstar Games, Zebu Animation, Green Gold Animation, ILM, NY VFXWALA, Network 18, Digitoonz, and more across the Media & Entertainment landscape.

PRESS CONTACT

Srinidhi Iyer, Corporate Communications, Aptech Limited

srinidhi.iyer@aptech.co.in

For further information, please visit: https://arena-multimedia.com/

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