RBI: Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 9,760 cr still with public

PTI

Mumbai, December 1

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said nearly 97.26% of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have been returned to the banking system, and only about Rs 9,760 crore worth of the notes are still with the public.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

“The total value of Rs 2,000 bank notes in circulation has declined to Rs 9,760 crore as at the close of business on November 30, 2023,” the RBI said.

