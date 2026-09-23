RBI absorbs Rs 75,026 crore through overnight VRRR auction amid excess liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday absorbed Rs 75,026 crore from the banking system via an overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction due to excess liquidity.

The central bank received bids totalling Rs 87,993 crore for a notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore, but it agreed to accept only Rs 75,026 crore, as per the notification.

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The offers were approved at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent.

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The RBI has been holding multiple VRRR auctions since the previous month to manage excess liquidity in the banking system and adjust overnight money market rates to the repo rate.

As of September 22, RBI data indicates that liquidity in the banking system is projected to be in surplus by approximately Rs 4.45 trillion.

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The central bank performed two open market operations (OMO) sales of government securities totalling Rs 50,000 crore on September 17 and Rs 25,000 crore on September 21.

In an OMO sale, banks and other investors acquire government securities from the RBI, thus removing rupee liquidity from the banking sector.

The central bank announced OMO sales amounting to Rs 1 trillion in three tranches to address the current liquidity situation.

The final tranche of Rs 25,000 crore is set for September 28.

The banking system received a substantial influx of liquidity from the significant mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits by banks, which introduced foreign currency into the system. This was followed by swaps with the RBI that supplied rupee liquidity to the banks.

In addition to FCNR(B) inflows, government spending at month-end, which includes salary and pension payments, contributed to the liquidity in the banking system.