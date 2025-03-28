DT
Home / Business / RBI allows banks to hike ATM charges to Rs 23 per withdrawal from May 1

RBI allows banks to hike ATM charges to Rs 23 per withdrawal from May 1

Revised charges to also apply to transactions at cash recycler machines, except for cash deposits
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:20 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
A man walks past a logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Rupee inside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. Reuters File Photo
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday permitted banks to increase charges on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) cash withdrawals beyond the free monthly usage, raising the fee by Rs 2 to Rs 23 per transaction, effective from May 1, 2025.

Customers will continue to be eligible for five free transactions per month—including financial and non- financial transactions—at their own bank’s ATMs.

Additionally, they can avail of free transactions at other banks’ ATMs—three in metro centres and five in non-metro centres.

“Beyond the free transactions, a customer may be charged a maximum fee of Rs 23 per transaction. This shall be effective from May 1, 2025,” the RBI said in a circular.

Currently, banks are allowed to charge Rs 21 per transaction once a customer exceeds the free transaction limit.

The RBI further said the revised charges will also apply to transactions at cash recycler machines, except for cash deposits.

