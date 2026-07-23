DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI announces underwriting auction for Rs 28,000 crore government securities

RBI announces underwriting auction for Rs 28,000 crore government securities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:08 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the underwriting auction for the sale of government securities worth Rs 28,000 crore, scheduled to be held on July 24, with Primary Dealers required to bid under the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) mechanism.

Advertisement

In a press release, the RBI said, "Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Securities... through auction to be held on July 24, 2026 (Friday)."

Advertisement

The central bank said the auction will cover two securities - a new Government Security maturing in 2041 with a notified amount of Rs 17,000 crore and the 7.43 per cent Government Security maturing in 2076 with a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore.

Advertisement

According to the RBI, under the existing underwriting commitment scheme notified on November 14, 2007, the Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) for each Primary Dealer has been fixed at Rs 405 crore for the new GS 2041 and Rs 262 crore for the 7.43 per cent GS 2076. The minimum bidding commitment under the ACU auction has also been set at Rs 405 crore and Rs 262 crore, respectively.

The RBI said, "The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on July 24, 2026 (Friday)." It added that Primary Dealers may submit their bids electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) between 09:00 AM and 09:30 AM on the day of the underwriting auction.

Advertisement

The central bank further said, "The underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the day of issue of securities." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts