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Home / Business / RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director to lead forex, financial markets

RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director to lead forex, financial markets

Chakraborty, who graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Economics, has also held the position of Banking Ombudsman

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED), who will be in-charge of the divisions of foreign exchange and financial markets regulation.

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Before being promoted as ED, she served in the position of Chief General Manager-in-Charge at the Department of Supervision.

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“Chakraborty is a career central banker with over thirty years of experience in the Reserve Bank, having worked in government and bank accounts, foreign exchange, and supervision”, according to the RBI.

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She was a member of a technical committee that was established to examine the format of the RBI’s profit and loss account and balance sheet.

Chakraborty, who graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Economics, has also held the position of Banking Ombudsman.

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