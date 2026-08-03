RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director to lead forex, financial markets
Chakraborty, who graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Economics, has also held the position of Banking Ombudsman
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED), who will be in-charge of the divisions of foreign exchange and financial markets regulation.
Before being promoted as ED, she served in the position of Chief General Manager-in-Charge at the Department of Supervision.
“Chakraborty is a career central banker with over thirty years of experience in the Reserve Bank, having worked in government and bank accounts, foreign exchange, and supervision”, according to the RBI.
She was a member of a technical committee that was established to examine the format of the RBI’s profit and loss account and balance sheet.
Chakraborty, who graduated from Delhi University with a degree in Economics and a Master’s in Business Economics, has also held the position of Banking Ombudsman.