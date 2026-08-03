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Home / Business / RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director to oversee Forex, Financial Markets Regulation

RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director to oversee Forex, Financial Markets Regulation

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED), with effect from August 3, 2026.

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According to a statement issued by the central bank, prior to her elevation, Chakraborty was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

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A career central banker, Chakraborty has over three decades of experience in the Reserve Bank of India. During her tenure, she has worked across key functional areas, including Supervision, Foreign Exchange, and Government and Bank Accounts, giving her extensive exposure to the central bank's regulatory and operational functions.

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The RBI said Chakraborty was also associated with a technical committee constituted to review the format of the Reserve Bank's Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account.

In addition, she has served as Banking Ombudsman, handling matters related to banking customer grievance redressal.

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Following her appointment as Executive Director, Chakraborty will be responsible for overseeing the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department, two important departments that play a key role in managing the country's foreign exchange framework and regulating financial market activities.

The appointment comes into effect immediately from August 3, 2026, as per the RBI statement.

On the academic front, Monisha Chakraborty holds a degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Business Economics, both from Delhi University. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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