RBI appoints Ravi Shankar as Executive Director with effect from July 1

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

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Shankar takes over the senior position after serving in a key leadership role within the institution, bringing over three decades of institutional knowledge to his new post.

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"Prior to his promotion as ED, Shri Shankar was serving as Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management of the Bank," the central bank stated.

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The RBI confirmed his specific portfolio details in the announcement. The RBI stated, "As Executive Director, Shri Shankar will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management."

In his new capacity, Shankar takes over supervision of the same specialised division where he previously provided leadership. The central bank highlighted his long-standing tenure and multi-faceted operational background within the institution.

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"As a career central banker statistician, Shri Shankar has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of corporate, banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management, and surveys in the Reserve Bank," the RBI said.

Beyond his day-to-day regulatory duties, Shankar has actively contributed to India's broader economic and data framework. The central bank detailed that he has also served as a member of several committees.

"He has also served as member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues," the RBI stated.

"Shri Ravi Shankar has a Master's Degree in Statistics from Banaras Hindu University, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB)," the central bank added. (ANI)

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