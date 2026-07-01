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Home / Business / RBI appoints Ravi Shankar as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Ravi Shankar as new Executive Director

A BHU statistics graduate, Shankar has played a significant role in shaping data and policy-related initiatives at the RBI

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India. Image credits/iStock
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, July 1, appointed Ravi Shankar as the Executive Director (ED).

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Prior to his promotion as ED, Shankar was serving as the adviser-in-charge of the department of statistics and information management of the bank.

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As a career central banker statistician, Shankar has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank and has worked in areas of corporate, banking statistics, government securities market and settlement systems, debt management and surveys in the RBI.

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He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.

In his new role, Shankar will look after the department of statistics and information management.

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Ravi Shankar has a Master’s Degree in Statistics from Banaras Hindu University, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

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