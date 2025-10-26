DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / RBI approves reappointment of C S Rajan as Kotak Mahindra Bank's part-time Chairman

RBI approves reappointment of C S Rajan as Kotak Mahindra Bank's part-time Chairman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251026050125
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of C S Rajan as Part-Time Chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited for another term beginning January 1, 2026, until October 21, 2027. The announcement was made by Kotak Mahindra Bank in an official press release, marking a continuation of Rajan's leadership at the private lender.

Advertisement

Rajan has been serving as Part-Time Chairman since January 1, 2024, following his appointment as an Independent Director on the Bank's Board in October 2022.

Advertisement

Commenting on the RBI's approval, Ashok Vaswani, Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "Kotak Mahindra Bank stands at an exciting juncture of growth and transformation. As we navigate our next phase of growth, we look forward to Mr. Rajan's continued leadership and strategic vision, which will help us deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders."

Advertisement

C S Rajan expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, stating, "I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management to further strengthen the Bank's position and deliver value to all stakeholders."

Rajan's reappointment extends a career that spans over four decades in public service and corporate leadership. "Post Graduate in History, is an accomplished leader with 46 years of experience in public life. An IAS officer of the 1978 batch, Mr. Rajan retired as the Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan in 2016. He served in leadership roles for 12 years in key Infrastructure sectors, such as, Energy, Highways, Water Resources and Industry, including SSI / MSME and enjoyed a long stint of 14 years in Agriculture and Rural Development," the release said.

Advertisement

After retirement, Rajan continued to play key roles in governance and corporate restructuring. He served as Deputy Chairman of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan's Advisory Council and later joined the Government of India-appointed Board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), where he held several senior positions, including Managing Director and later Non-Executive Chairman until September 2024.

Rajan also serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts