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Home / Business / RBI approves record surplus transfer of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to Central Government for FY26

RBI approves record surplus transfer of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to Central Government for FY26

The Central Board examine the state of economy taking into account possible risks

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:16 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) on Friday approved the transfer of a surplus of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to the Central Government as a dividend for the fiscal year 2025–2026.

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“The Central Board approved the transfer of surplus of Rs 2,86,588.46 crore to the Central Government for the accounting year 2025-26,” RBI said in a statement

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RBI stated that this was done after taking into account the macroeconomic conditions at the time, the bank’s financial performance, and maintenance of appropriate risk exposures.

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At its 623rd meeting, which was chaired by RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra in Mumbai, the Board decided to maintain the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) at 6.5 percent of the RBI balance sheet and transfer Rs 1,09,379.64 crore for FY26 compared to Rs 44,861.70 crore for the previous year.

The Board examined the state of the economy, both domestically and internationally, taking into account possible risks.

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The gross income of the bank increased by 26.42 percent over the previous year while the expenditure before risk provisions increased by 27.60 percent. The net income, before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds, aggregated Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY 2025-26 as against Rs 3,13,455.77 crore in FY 2024-25.

According to the RBI statement, the net income before risk provision and transfer to statutory funds totaled Rs 3,95,972.10 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 3,13,455.77 crore in FY25.

The balance sheet of the bank expanded by 20.61 percent to Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as on March 31, 2026.

The revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF) provides flexibility to maintain the CRB between the range of 4.5 percent and 7.5 percent of the size of the balance sheet.

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