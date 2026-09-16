RBI backs MDR on high-value UPI transactions, says move will boost ecosystem

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that implementing Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on high-value UPI transactions is a significant move to enhance the long-term viability of India’s digital payments framework.

In a post on X, the central bank mentioned that this action would allow UPI to keep growing and innovating while catering to consumers and businesses nationwide.

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The RBI stated that an equitable and suitable allocation of MDR among ecosystem participants would foster ongoing investment in technology, infrastructure, and acceptance networks. This may lead to broader UPI adoption, expand the customer base, and facilitate ongoing growth in transaction volumes.

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In addition, the RBI announced that all UPI transactions, including person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments, will remain free for users. P2M UPI transactions under Rs 2,000 will also remain free for merchants, while MDR may be charged on merchant transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

The RBI highlighted that it is dedicated to ensuring UPI remains safe, seamless, affordable, and accessible, while also fostering the long-term sustainability and growth of India’s digital payment ecosystem.

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On Tuesday, the government imposed a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 or more. The move marks an end to the zero-MDR policy that has existed since January 2020 to encourage digital payments.

Key sectors will have separate MDR structures. Railways, telecom, and fuel transactions will incur a uniform charge of Rs 5, whereas capital-market transactions will be subject to a reduced fee of 0.02 per cent.

Small vendors generating up to Rs 1 lakh monthly via UPI QR codes will remain exempt from taxes. The exemption would protect 96 per cent of merchant transactions from any new fees, as per an official announcement.

P2P transfers, representing 37 per cent of UPI’s transaction volume and 70 per cent of transaction value, will remain unchanged.

UPI app providers will also be prohibited from implementing platform fees, and banks will have to ensure that merchants do not transfer MDR expenses to consumers.

One-fifth of the new fee pool will be allocated to support UPI growth for small merchants.