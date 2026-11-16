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Home / Business / RBI cancels registrations of 49 NBFCs; 13 NBFCs, one HFC surrender licenses

RBI cancels registrations of 49 NBFCs; 13 NBFCs, one HFC surrender licenses

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ANI
Updated At : 03:22 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the Certificates of Registration (CoRs) of 49 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), while another 13 NBFCs and one housing finance company (HFC) have surrendered their registrations, as the central bank undertakes regulatory action involving 63 financial entities.

In a notification dated November 16, the RBI said it had cancelled the registrations of 49 NBFCs under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The cancellation orders for these companies were issued between October 1 and October 29, 2026.

Separately, the central bank announced that 13 NBFCs and one HFC had surrendered their Certificates of Registration, following which their registrations were cancelled under the relevant provisions of the RBI Act and the National Housing Bank Act, 1987.

According to the RBI, six of these entities surrendered their registrations after exiting the non-banking financial institution business.

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Another five companies were classified as unregistered Type I NBFCs, which do not require registration under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, after meeting the prescribed criteria.

The remaining three entities ceased to exist as legal entities following amalgamation, merger, dissolution or voluntary strike-off, among other reasons.

Among the companies that surrendered their registrations were Manish Synthetics Private Limited, Amar Plaza and Holdings Private Limited, Viconic Vyapaar Private Limited, Right Treasure Finance and Leasing (India) Private Limited, Bravo Capital Services Private Limited and CGR Mercantile Finance Private Limited.

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The RBI also listed Manibhavnam Home Finance India Private Limited, Sun Source Leafin Private Limited and Lianer Distributors Private Limited among entities whose registrations were cancelled following their cessation as legal entities.

The central bank clarified that the companies whose registrations have been cancelled shall no longer transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, as defined under clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934.

The two announcements form part of the RBI's regulatory oversight of non-banking financial entities and their registration status. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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