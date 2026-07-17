RBI fixes underwriting commission rates for Rs 32,000 crore government securities auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the underwriting commission cut-off rates for three government securities carrying a combined notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore.

Advertisement

"In the underwriting auction conducted on July 17, 2026, for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rate for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers," the RBI said on Friday.

Advertisement

For the 6.03 per cent Government Security 2029, which has a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, the RBI fixed the underwriting commission cut-off rate at 0.44 paise per Rs 100.

Advertisement

The Minimum Underwriting Commitment for the security stood at Rs 5,502 crore, while an additional competitive underwriting amount of Rs 5,498 crore was accepted.

For the 6.68 per cent Government Security 2033, also carrying a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, the commission cut-off rate was set at 0.34 paise per Rs 100. Its Minimum Underwriting Commitment was Rs 5,502 crore, with another Rs 5,498 crore accepted through additional competitive underwriting.

Advertisement

The RBI fixed the highest commission cut-off rate of 0.62 paise per Rs 100 for the 7.24 per cent Government Security 2055. The security has a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore, comprising a Minimum Underwriting Commitment of Rs 5,019 crore and an accepted additional competitive underwriting amount of Rs 4,981 crore.

Together, the three securities carry a Minimum Underwriting Commitment of Rs 16,023 crore, while Rs 15,977 crore was accepted under additional competitive underwriting.

"Auction for the sale of securities will be held on July 17, 2026," the central bank said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)