The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposal to launch one billion polymer banknotes, each in the Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations for field trials has been accepted by the Centre, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

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According to Chaudhary’s written response to the Parliament, the RBI filed the suggestion in accordance with Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, on the advice of its central board.

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The proposal asks for permission to issue one billion polymer notes in the Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations for pilot circulation. If the field testing is successful, the notes will then be regularly issued. “The proposal has been approved by the government,” the minister said.

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The move is India’s first significant step toward testing polymer-based money.

Polymer banknotes, which are composed of a unique plastic substrate rather than paper, are widely utilised in a number of nations, including Australia, Canada, and the UK due to their improved durability and extended lifespan.

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International research has demonstrated that polymer banknotes are substantially more durable than traditional paper money, according to the RBI. They are especially well suited for economies like India, where cash is still a significant form of payment despite the quick rise of digital payments, because of their greater resistance to deterioration.

In response to concerns that polymer notes would have an impact on the uptake of digital payments, Chaudhary said that the RBI views the project as being in its early stages. Only once the notes are launched for regular circulation after successful field trials can any evaluation of its influence on digital transactions, if any, be made.

Additionally, the minister made it clear that polymer banknotes are not meant to take the place of paper money.

Rather, in addition to the current paper-substrate banknotes, the RBI intends to issue polymer notes. This implies that if the pilot experiment is successful, both types of money will continue to be used.

Furthermore, the RBI has insisted that digital payment systems and real currencies are complimentary rather than hostile payment methods. Cash is still often utilised, especially for small-value transactions and in places with poor digital infrastructure, even though digital transactions are still growing nationwide.

Before making a final decision on the wider rollout of polymer banknotes, the RBI is expected to use the field testing to assess the banknotes’ durability, public acceptance, and operational viability.