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Home / Business / RBI Governor inaugurates new Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning campus in Mumbai

RBI Governor inaugurates new Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning campus in Mumbai

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ANI
Updated At : 08:48 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra inaugurated the new campus building of the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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The newly inaugurated research and learning facility is an apex institution promoted directly by the country's central banking regulator.

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In his inaugural address, the RBI Governor congratulated the central institution for transitioning into its own dedicated premises. Malhotra underscored the immediate necessity of upgrading skills and maintaining high-quality analysis within the national regulatory ecosystem.

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"Emphasised the importance of continuous learning, capacity building and in-depth research to meet the challenging requirements of the financial sector," RBI said in a press release.

The primary mandate of the research institution centers on elevating local domain expertise to an international benchmark. According to official documentation, CAFRAL's vision is to be a global centre of excellence in banking, finance, and macroeconomics, contributing to policy making and building leadership capability across India's financial sector.

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The institutional architecture of the unit remains split into two distinct operational verticals, focusing on theoretical output as well as executive training. On the research side, CAFRAL generates rigorous, policy-oriented insights, while its learning vertical provides capacity-building support for senior financial sector professionals.

The administrative governance of the complex continues to remain under the direct supervision of the central bank leadership. The premier research body continues to be guided by a Governing Council chaired by the Governor of the RBI.

The inauguration function was attended by Deputy Governors of RBI, Swaminathan J, Dr. Poonam Gupta and Rohit Jain.

Other key institutional heads present at the ceremony included P Vasudevan, Executive Director, RBI and Director, CAFRAL, alongside the Directors of NIBM and the College of Supervisors, RBI.

Executive Directors and senior officers of the RBI, and officials of CAFRAL, also attended the high-level infrastructure launch. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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