DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI Governor says fintech has helped take banking from the branch to hands of citizens

RBI Governor says fintech has helped take banking from the branch to hands of citizens

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said that fintech has helped reshape the architecture of finance in the country over the past decade, taking banking "from the branch to the hand of every citizen."

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai,  the RBI Governor said that shopkeepers, farmers and young professionals across India now transact, save and borrow through common digital rails such as UPI, the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and the Jan Dhan ecosystem, calling this financial inclusion “not as a policy aspiration but as a lived, everyday reality for hundreds of millions of Indians."

Advertisement

The Governor also referred to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his encouragement over the years reflects his deep commitment to technology and innovation in finance.

Advertisement

Highlighting fintech's role in improving efficiency across financial infrastructure, the Governor pointed to reduced account opening and payment settlement times, lower transaction costs, and stronger fraud detection through AI-driven analytics.

He said the impact was most tangible in credit delivery to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), where cash-flow based lending, account aggregators and platforms like the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) were helping extend formal, collateral-light credit to small businesses that had long remained outside traditional underwriting models.

Advertisement

"This is credit reaching the last mile of enterprises, powering jobs and livelihoods across the country," the RBI Governor said.

Malhotra reiterated that the RBI has consistently viewed fintech as a partner in building the financial system of the future, citing initiatives such as the Regulatory Sandbox, the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, and structured dialogue with startups and other stakeholders.

He said the central bank had encouraged self-regulation in the sector, supported development of digital public infrastructure, and remained open to new ideas and players while promoting responsible innovation and safeguarding trust in the financial system.

"We will continue with this approach, guided by a vision to build a financial system that is safer, more trustworthy, inclusive, fair and efficient, and supports economic growth and public welfare," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts