Home / Business / RBI Governor showcases India's Digital Public Platforms at IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington

RBI Governor showcases India's Digital Public Platforms at IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra shared a brief overview of India's Digital Public Platform (DPP) ecosystem on the side-lines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C.

According to an official statement by RBI, a "High-Level Dialogue on Forging Economic Resilience through Digital Public Platforms" was organised by the Reserve Bank of India on October 14, 2025, during the Annual Meetings.

The dialogue aimed to share India's experiences, learnings, and explore opportunities for international collaboration in building resilient and inclusive digital systems.

RBI stated "Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, gave a brief overview of India's DPP ecosystem and their role in digitalisation and financial inclusion, especially in Government transfer payments".

During his address, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra provided an overview of the evolution and functioning of India's DPP ecosystem and highlighted their role in advancing digitalisation and promoting financial inclusion.

He particularly noted their contribution in streamlining government transfer payments and ensuring that benefits reach citizens directly and efficiently.

India's Digital Public Platforms have emerged as a powerful catalyst for inclusive growth and innovation. Foundational platforms such as Aadhaar for digital identity and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for real-time payments have demonstrated how large-scale, resilient, and cost-efficient public service delivery systems can be developed to serve millions effectively.

These platforms have become central to India's digital transformation, enabling faster, transparent, and secure financial transactions while improving access to government services.

The event saw participation from central banks of 38 countries, including 22 Governors and other senior decision-makers, reflecting the growing global interest in India's digital journey.

Malhotra emphasised that India's approach to digital public infrastructure is guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, and reiterated India's commitment to sharing its experiences and collaborating internationally to support the global digital transformation agenda. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

